Marvel Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics has dropped their full April 2026 solicits, leading with their Spider-Man/Superman crossover...but what's with that name?

Marvel Comics' April 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with their Spider-Man/Superman title, which is intriguingly titled All-New Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman. What does that mean do you think? As well as launches for Spider-Versity, Captain Marvel, Jubilee, Marvel Rivals, Alien, Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and one-shots for Eternals, Deadpool and Doom 2099…

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (W) • PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE! (A)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY JEROME Opeña

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER AND LOGO MASH-UP VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #16

CHRIS CONDON (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATE WOLVERINE!

Wolverine and Phoenix track Magik right into the demonic dimension of Limbo for an epic, devastating showdown! To escape Illyana's realm of dark magic, a final sacrifice must be made, one that will lead directly into ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #24

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

YEAR TWO OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE NEARS ITS END IN THE FINAL ISSUE OF ULTIMATES!

She-Hulk and her remaining teammates confront the villainous Hulk in a brutal, all-or-nothing battle on Gamma Island!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5 (of 5)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE FINALE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END OF THE LINE!

• The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker!

• Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue.

• There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE FINALE #1

DENIZ CAMP, CHRIS CONDON, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BRYAN HILL & PEACH MOMOKO (W) ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JUAN FRIGERI &

PEACH MOMOKO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

THE ULTIMATE GOODBYE…

Following the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5, the creative teams of all the Ultimate books come together one last time to say farewell…

64 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99

VENOM #256

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

NINE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

DEATH SPIRAL PART SIX!

The serial killer Torment is following the path of the Death Spiral…and it's led straight to Dylan Brock! Now the son of Venom is alone, injured and on the run…and Venom's other child might be his only hope. But will Carnage choose to help Dylan…or kill him all over again? Because SOMEONE'S got to die…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 (LGY#991)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER bY RYAN STEGMAN

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

NINE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH SPIRAL PART SEVEN!

SPIDER-MAN is the LAST hero standing against TORMENT'S onslaught! MJ, Eddie and Dylan are in Torment's sights. Peter can't save them all! And Torment's newest ALLY just tipped the scales in the serial killer's favor!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #257

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

NINE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEATH SPIRAL PART EIGHT!

Anna Watson and May Parker are caught in the Death Spiral, and their only hope is…Flash Thompson?! Will Spider-Man and Venom save the day, or will MJ and Peter's old wounds create a new tragedy? And where's Carnage in all this? Even when you find out – you STILL won't believe it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 (LGY#992)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DANIELE DI NICUOLA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

NINE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MESSINA

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION!

Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #1 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS & JOE KELLY (W) • PERE PEREZ (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LEARNING TO CRAWL!

Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Silk, Araña, Spider-Boy and Spider-Girl have one thing in common – THEY AREN'T READY. According to former Resolute Spider-Man NORMAN OSBORN. So he and Spider-Woman are going to TRAIN THEM to meet the next threat – the only way the Green Goblin knows how. Because the next threat might well BE the Green Goblin!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #1 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY TRAN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM STARLIN

THE LEGACY OF MS. MARVEL!

As a cosmic level being, Captain Marvel has saved universes, thwarted alien invasions and even defeated a god or two. But when an attack on New York – bolstered by a mysterious group called DNVR – exposes a dark part of Carol's family history, she's forced to question everything she thought she knew about the Danvers name! Carol suspects that answers lie in an investigation she was forced to drop when she was a journalist, and as lost memories from her past as Ms. Marvel resurface, she's faced with her toughest battle yet.

PAUL JENKINS (THE SENTRY, WOLVERINE: ORIGIN) and LUCAS WERNECK (STORM, IMMORTAL X-MEN) join forces for a journey through Carol's past and present!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WONDER MAN #2 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM & STEFANO RAFFAELE (A)

Cover by PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL ALLRED

SIMON WILLIAMS: WANTED FOR MURDER!

• After last issue's shocking reveal, SIMON WILLIAMS is left to pick up the pieces.

• But who is truly to blame? And would Simon take the fall for someone else's crime?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE SENTRY #2 (OF 4)

Paul Jenkins (W) • Christian Rosado (A) • COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HULK VS. SENTRY!

• The CRYSTALLINE PLAGUE is spreading – and no one knows what it wants. Cities fall silent under frozen corpses, E.M.P. storms rage across the globe and the HULK himself is infected!

• As chaos escalates, SENTRY fights to keep the VOID at bay…but every battle drags him closer to the darkness inside.

• From a brutal showdown in the SIBERIAN WILDS to a catastrophic strike against KINGPIN'S EMPIRE, we plunge deeper into a mystery that threatens the entire planet – and the corrupted mind of its most powerful hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ETERNALS 50TH ANNIVERSARY #1

RALPH MACCHIO, ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN & PATRICK STUMP (W)

PHIL NOTO, DALE EAGLESHAM & MICHAEL CHO (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY Michael Cho • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

VARIANT COVER BY DALE EAGLSHAM

CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF JACK KIRBY'S COSMIC VISION!

THE ETERNALS return in an oversized anniversary special honoring the legendary creations of the King of Comics. Discover untold stories of Earth's immortal protectors, explore their hidden history and witness the debut of a BRAND-NEW ETERNAL – one whose secrets could shake the foundations of the MARVEL UNIVERSE! Featuring CAPTAIN AMERICA, IKARIS, THE REJECT and introducing THE LOST ETERNAL! This milestone issue is a must-have for Kirby fans and Marvel collectors alike!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WEB OF VENOM #1

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • Ramon Rosanas & Luke Ross (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE EVEN ALL-ER, NEW-ER VENOM?!

There is an even NEWER symbiote-wearing hero on the scene sporting the red-and-blue Spidey-inspired look on the streets of Earth-616…but it's not Mary Jane Watson, and it's not Eddie Parker! But it IS someone who Peter Parker knows well…someone both he AND Spider-Man have had many encounters with…someone looking to use this new web-slinging identity to make their much-deserved comeback! The saga of the new fan-favorite Red-And-Blue alien costume takes a whole new turn, kicking a classic Spider character into a whole new direction that they have no intention of giving up!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DOOM 2099: RAGE OF DOOM #1

FRANK TIERI (W) • VON RANDAL (A) • COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

ULTRON VS. DOOM!

DOCTOR DOOM'S spell didn't just annihilate his enemies – it wiped out all life on Earth, leaving even him to regret the cost. In the desolate future of DOOMED 2099, Doom discovers ULTRON'S buried head and risks everything to repair his time machine. But awakening a dangerously powerful machine intelligence invites new rebellion, and the path to redemption may demand a price even Doom never anticipated.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS NIETO

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH!

MATT MURDOCK, once a noted attorney, now goes by a new title: college professor! But when the mysterious, future-seeing villain OMEN targets Matt himself, it's DAREDEVIL who'll be taught a brutal lesson: When your enemy already knows what's coming, every choice is a matter of life and death!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIAS: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Geraldo Borges (A) • Cover by DAVID MACK

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL • VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

THE ODD COUPLE!

Jessica Jones has begrudgingly partnered with Typhoid Mary to investigate grisly murders plaguing Hell's Kitchen. But an interrogation of one of the murderers leads them to a hidden third culprit pulling the strings. Can Jess and Mary set aside their differences before they become the next targets?

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #3 (of 4)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON ENDS WITH A BANG!

• The shadows of DAVID COLTON's past are collapsing over WOLVERINE.

• The high-risk hunt for the newest WEAPON comes to a head as all the players are on a crash course with each other!

• ARMAGEDDON is coming…and no one is ready.

• In the words of Nuke: GIVE ME A RED!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY Mark Bagley

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • VARIANT COVER BY Tony Daniel

A CAPTAIN CORNERED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

After discovering how far Salvation's TRUE LATVERIA insurgency is willing to go for power, Captain America goes rogue, throwing in with the LATVERIAN LIBERATORS to take down Salvation before he can become the next Doctor Doom. But Salvation is prepared for Steve's next attack, and his new ploy has heartbreaking consequences for the team…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #10

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

UNITED THEY FALL ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON!

A shocking betrayal leaves Captain America's S.H.I.E.L.D. team at odds – just in time for Doom's ultimate weapon to be dragged into the light. But it's not what anyone thought it was, and as an all-out feeding frenzy ignites between Salvation, Red Hulk and S.H.I.E.L.D., it's up to Steve to get his hands on the weapon before it's too late!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

JUBILEE: DEADLY REUNION #1

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

Deadly Reunion!

Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need – but for family? She'll do anything! When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren't as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join the phenomenal Gene Luen Yang (SHANG-CHI) and Michael YG as they embark on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN UNITED #2

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

GRAYMATTER LANE VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO PALMA

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-MEN DIVIDED!

Mutantdom's newest institute of higher learning has barely welcomed its first students, and things are already going down in flames. Meanwhile, an elite team of mutants has to travel through time on a mission alongside none other than CAPTAIN AMERICA!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #3 (OF 5)

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY NIMIT MALAVIA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER

BY MEGHAN HETRICK

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

• The Rasputins have been torn apart!

• Trapped in a gladiator arena, will Magik be able to fight her way out?

• And with no way to find her, will Colossus be able to help her before it's too late?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE #4 (OF 5)

Erica Schultz (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

Rogue is tangled in Constrictor's web of lies and no closer to the truth of her past. Meanwhile, the mysterious John Stelton stops running from his own past and decides to confront Rogue head-on!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CYCLOPS #3 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

CYCLOPS VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

The Reavers are on a rampage!

• Now sporting all the best cybernetic enhancements, will the newest Reaver Tearjerker, finally have the power to best Cyclops?

• Without the use of his visor how Cyclops fight back?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #4

Tim Seeley (W) • PHILIP TAN (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT

COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

ANGEL OF DEATH!

CABLE assembled his team to prevent an assassination…but has he brought down his own? The secret of ARCHANGEL changes everything, as does the revelation of the MYSTERY MUTANT ASSAILANT trailing our hero!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOONSTAR #2 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO (A)

Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

• Charon, a time lost warrior, is dedicated to relieving everyone the pain of life!

• Will Moonstar be able to stop Charon from finding an artifact strong enough to complete his ritual?

• Or will Dani also succumb to his soul-trapping sword?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #3 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • FEDERICA MANCIN (A) • COVER BY R.B. SILVA

STORM VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER • STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN OLIVER

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN WADA

To save STORM from THE WAR ABOVE ALL, a mysterious entity abducts ORORO out of the Multiverse completely. STORM must find her way back to EARTH-616 by any means necessary.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENERATION X-23 #3

JODY HOUSER (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

X-23 VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

X-23 VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

X-23 DOWN FOR THE COUNT?!

• A turning point in the X-23 saga as LAURA is taken out by the new X-numbers!

• The game is changed when a surprise force enters the scene…but who is on the side of righteousness, and can SCOUT find the allies needed to stop the death and destruction?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #3

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A/C)

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

ONLY SMILING ON THE OUTSIDE!

WADE WILSON is down, and fate (and the gangsters he's gotten wrapped up with) keep kicking! He's smiling on the outside, but what tragic fate has befallen DEADPOOL? Witness the gut-wrenching horror Wade has endured…even as he walks into a deadly murder in Central Park that will change the course of his life!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #28

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

DANGER ROOM: PART THREE!

As the X-Men struggle against the mysterious machinations of the Danger Room, help comes from an unexpected direction! But with the forces arrayed against them, can the X-Men hope to prevail?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #18

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY DOMENICO CARBONE

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • APRIL POOL'S DAY VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE NEW MORLOCKS UNDER SIEGE!

LOGAN and SILVER SABLE train the NEW MORLOCKS. But trouble follows the WOLVERINE – and a familiar ENEMY will resurface to cause all-new trouble that will result in DEATH! Not a hoax, not an imaginary tale!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #19

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR • VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

CLASH OF THE TITANS!

What has pit HERCULES against WOLVERINE? Witness the clash and the fallout, as we march into the next phase of game-changing LOGAN storytelling!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #26

Gail Simone (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C) • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY AKA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WRAPAROUND MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

Hellish dreams come to Haven House in our most unexpected story yet!

• Who has been manipulating the UNCANNY X-MEN since the beginning? Questions answered and nightmares unleashed…and a shocking ending that could change X-lore forever!

• X-fans, do not miss this story!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #27

Gail Simone (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C) • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

WRAPAROUND MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, as legendary guests come to Haven House, and a sudden DEATH throws the mutant world into chaos.

• It's a story you never thought you'd see and one you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL #1

GAIL SIMONE & MIKKI KENDALL (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ • Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

From the pages of THE DARK ARTERY in UNCANNY X-MEN: Who are the Regulators, the turn-of-the-century mutants who once called Haven House their home? And what secret connection do they have to Wolverine's past?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

DEADPOOL: APRIL POOL'S DAY #1

GAIL SIMONE (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by David BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY JIM RUGG

DEATH'S HEAD VARIANT COVER BY KEI ZAMA

IT'S APRIL POOL'S DAY IN THE 616!

Join Wade Wilson as we celebrate April 'Pool's Day, the way our ancestors did – with tricks, gags, and potentially universe-ending calamity. Wait, what was that last one? The real trick is, Wade's being serious when he figures out how deadly the situation is on April 1st, and no one believes him! But you do, right? Because if not, this could spell the end of the Marvel Universe as we know it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PLANET SHE-HULK #6

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Aaron Kuder (A/C)

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CLOSING ARGUMENTS!

She-Hulk has been trapped on Sakaar much longer than she'd planned and has gotten much more involved in the planet's politics than she'd ever dreamed. Will she take the throne in order to save the planet from itself? Or will she be tossed back into the pits in disgrace?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NOVA: CENTURION #6

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A)

Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER

BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY DANIELE DI NICUOLO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF…EVERYONE?!

RICH RIDER – the last NOVA in space and the final hope of the once-proud NOVA CORPS! Dodging danger, chasing every credit and skipping town whenever it all comes crashing down around him: Rich has gotten mixed up with the mob, his ship has been stolen and now, somehow, those are the least of his problems. Will NOVA survive to see another day in the unsavory, deadly galaxy he's sworn to protect?! You'll just have to wait and see…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #2 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

GUARDIANS 3000 VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

• The Galactic Union has brought peace to the galaxy. But who will keep that peace? It's another day and another dirty job for the IMPERIAL GUARDIANS as MAXIMUS of the Inhumans sends his black-ops team to handle a problem that nobody else wants to touch.

• Our heroes head for Xarth, a minor civilization with major ambitions. The Xarthians have got their hands on something that could make them major players on the galactic stage overnight – or bring down the Union ENTIRELY. And you know they're not going to give it up without a fight…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #5

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE NINE REALMS UNDER SIEGE!

As hundreds of Vyrbodin's scythes flood the skies to attack the Nine Realms, Strange and Angela race to trap the dark wizard. But his right hand, the Scythe counterpart of the angel Rhialla, has combined with her double to become bigger, stronger and deadlier than ever. Can Strange and Angela defeat the two as the fate of the Nine Realms hangs in the balance?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #5 (of 5)

WYATT KENNEDY (W) • ANDY PEREIRA (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR WICCAN'S WITCHCRAFT! PAGING THE YOUNG AVENGERS!

Wiccan finds himself outmatched and overwhelmed against two great old sorceresses…but fortunately, he's never alone! Time to call in his closest allies – the Young Avengers! – and some extra help from the Avengers who have been tracking this magical crisis…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SORCERER SUPREME #5

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

VARIANT COVER BY MINGYI GAN

DORMAMMU DESCENDS!

An S.O.S. from Clea Strange summons Wanda to the Dark Dimension! The Dread DORMAMMU returns to regain his strength by consuming the life force of Clea and her little sister Donna. Now the two Sorcerers Supreme must unite to destroy Dormammu as they face the wrath of his new creation…the BLAZING HOUND!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PSYLOCKE: NINJA #4 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • NICO LEON (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VERSUS ELEKTRA VARIANT COVER

BY INHYUK LEE

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY C.F. VILLA

• Danger comes for Psylocke from every angle!

• How will Psylocke survive when both Elektra and the Snakeroot Clan attack?

• And how can she protect Jubilee, when she lands in the crosshairs of Psylocke's enemies?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #4 (OF 5)

PEACH MOMOKO, JIM MAHFOOD,

& BENGAL (W/A)

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL ALLRED

TRIPPY TRAVERSAL OF TWISTED TIMESPACE!

• JIM MAHFOOD AND BENGAL join PEACH to bring some of the craziest pages to this series yet!

• You won't believe the depths this issue takes SAI on her journey!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL RIVALS: DUEL OF KINGS #1

Paul Allor (W) • salva ESPÍN & Jethro morales (A) • COVER BY stephen segovia

Variant Cover by SALVA ESPÍN

THIEF OF THE DEEP!

Namor and Black Panther have a long history of bad blood between them, but when Namor shows up at the Galactic Empire of Wakanda with nefarious goals, there's no hope that diplomacy will win the day. The king of Atlantis has secretly brought Jeff the Land Shark along in hopes of stealing Wakanda's Chronovium! Will T'Challa and Shuri catch these fishy thieves red-handed?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #3 (of 5)

YIFAN JIANG (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER

BY ALEX LINS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LÉO CHIOLA

THE IMMORTAL IRON FIST GAINS AN INHUMAN EDGE…BUT AT WHAT COST?!

• IRON FIST, ELEKTRA and WHITE FOX are overrun as the conquering army of WAR FISTS descend upon Manhattan!

• Even with the help of the INHUMAN'S most powerful fighter, KARNAK, and promising upstart, AERO, Iron Fist makes a desperate gamble at great personal cost – but is he prepared for the repercussions?!

• Meanwhile, PEI has uncovered the secret of how the War Fists are gaining their powers, and the truth is even more horrifying than they could have ever imagined and could spell the end to the Iron Fist Legacy – forever!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THE END 2099 #5 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • VON RANDAL (A)

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE END IS HERE!

• As ABYSSUS' KNULLIFIED forces take the upper hand against the warriors of 2099, all hope for their survival rests on NOVA 2099's gamble to secure a secret weapon from the NEGATIVE ZONE!

• But with half of his team dead, will Nova and his remaining team members be able to return before the remaining 2099 warriors are torn to pieces?

• And what of the fate of SPIDER-MAN 2099?

• Don't miss out as the fate of 2099 is decided once and for all in this epic series finale!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

PUNISHER #3

Benjamin Percy (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY David Marquez

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TELEVISION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WAR ZONE!

WILSON FISK. TOMBSTONE. And now…JIGSAW. The criminal element has its boot on the neck of New York City, suffocating it, strangling it, with crime, drugs and fear. But one criminal, THE PUNISHER, is worse than all of them and eager to put the rest in the ground where they belong!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #9

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHAT'S AN ITSY-BITSY SPIDER TO DO?

Things aren't looking great for the Ghost Spider! She's lost her boyfriend, her band and Mysterio's pulling all the strings. What is left to lose?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #9

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ • VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

IF INTERDIMENSIONAL TREASURE HEISTS HAD A NAME…IT WOULD BE FELICIA HARDY!

EVERYTHING is going wrong for BLACK CAT and VENOM! They're getting away with their prize – just NOT the prize they set out for! And said treasure may turn out to be a hyper-destructive, Multiverse-ending apocalypse machine. I wonder how much Felicia can get for it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

KNULL #4 (OF 5)

Al Ewing & TOM WALTZ (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE BEACH • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTO THE LIGHT!

Knull's desperate quest for new powers has brought him to the LUMINA DOORWAY, but passing through won't be easy! A familiar foe stands guard to judge Knull's worthiness – the HARD WAY, if necessary! Will Knull ascend to glory, or will he descend into cosmic obscurity?! Find out in this colossal FIGHT FOR THE LIGHT in the LIGHTFORCE DIMENSION!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #4

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS NIETO • VARIANT COVER BY DAN HIPP

CITIZEN V VILLAIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

TONY STARK: DISSASSEMBLED!

The Golden Avenger is trapped in a puzzle of his own design, forced to test his skills and knowledge – not as Iron Man, but as Tony Stark.

Can Tony embrace his role as the "Most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe" to escape?

What new technology will he create to defeat Madame Masque's maze?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #3

Jed MacKay (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI

THE MONSTER WITHIN!

Kidnapped and tortured by a resurgent and brutally bloodthirsty foe from his past, Marc Spector, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, finds himself subjected to his greatest fears! Unleashed and unbound by terror, brace yourself for an all-new vision of Moon Knight!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #10

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JOE JUSKO

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE • ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE INVINCIBLE WOMAN: FINALE!

• The Invincible Woman has made it to Earth, which is already fending off an invasion it can't win. If humanity doesn't win this fight, it won't win any of them ever again.

• There's still the tiniest sliver of hope – if the Fantastic Four and S.H.I.E.L.D. can work together. But will it even be enough? And if the Invincible Woman can best even Susan Storm, then who can stand against her malice?

• Will Earth survive? Will Galactus? And if they do – at what cost?

• The big finale of the Invincible Woman arc – it all ends here with a bang!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, ETHAN SACKS & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (W)

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, PIOTR KOWALSKI & GARRY BROWN (A) • Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

WORLDWIDE AND WORLD-ENDING WOLVERINE!

• Ethan Sacks and Garry Brown weave a fable from days long past of a boogeyman in the Canadian wilderness…one that might have a connection to our LOGAN!

• Giuseppe Camuncoli tells a two-sided tale, back when Logan was known as PATCH!

• Then Logan's healing factor has kept him alive beyond his years, but as the last mutant standing, what does he fight for? Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Piotr Kowalski have the answer!

• Don't miss these revelatory stories, brutal and raw in their black, white & red form!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

THOR #9

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

THE RADIOACTIVE MAN!

• Radiation can pass through solid walls. Radiation destroys human tissue. Radiation cannot be hit with a piece of wood and metal.

• Sigurd Jarlson is only human. Dr. Chen Lu, the Radioactive Man, is not.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer faces a fight he cannot win…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #5 (OF 5)

Ryan North (W) • Vincenzo Carratù (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HULK SMASH FINALE!

In his endless pursuit of just being left alone, Hulk has smashed through the Earth's core. With the planet falling apart from the inside out, will Hulk shoulder the literal weight of the world? Or will he decide that everything is better off smashed?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$3.99

INFERNAL HULK #6

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY VON RANDAL

HELLBUSTER ARMOR VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELLBUSTER ARMOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

INTRODUCING THE HELLBUSTER ARMOR!

When Infernal Hulk pushes Earth's Mightiest Heroes to the brink, IRON MAN leads an overpowered strike force to level the Living City and end the Age of Monsters forever. Will Tony's new HELLBUSTER ARMOR and the spear of the ONE ABOVE ALL be enough to keep him alive against the INFERNAL HULK? Or will he be corrupted like all the others?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

SILVER SURFER #2

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A classic solo story of the Sentinel of the Spaceways! The Silver Surfer, former herald of Galactus, has been banished to Earth, only able to soar as far as the planet's outer atmosphere – where, lost in thought, he alone can spy the arrival of a spacecraft hidden from human eyes! Its occupants, the Badoon, may present themselves as peaceful – but it's only a matter of time before they exhibit the warlike tendencies that make them one of the most feared species in all the Marvel Universe! As the Badoon unleash their monstrous weapon, can the Surfer save humanity from a threat they can't even see? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #2.

Marvel is reprinting the ground-breaking first seven issues of Silver Surfer as they originally appeared!

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MS. MARVEL #20

FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

Ms. Marvel takes on a new look as Carol Danvers dons the iconic lightning-bolt costume designed by the legendary Dave Cockrum! And her striking suit is quickly put through its paces in battle with some deadly lizard-like creatures calling themselves the People! Can Carol find answers before she is completely overwhelmed? From the acclaimed X-MEN team of artist Cockrum and writer Chris Claremont, it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MS. MARVEL (1977) #20.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DAVID HINE & FABRICE SAPOLSKY

Penciled by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The hard-boiled debut of Spider-Man Noir – soon to star in his own live-action series starring Nicolas Cage! The year is 1933, and New York City is run by corrupt politicians, crooked cops and suave gangland bosses like the Goblin. But when a fateful spider bite gives the young rabble-rouser Peter Parker the power to fight back, will even that be enough? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2008) #1.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #3 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Ig Guara (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

COSMIC VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KNULL X GODZILLA: ALL-OUT ASSUALT ON ASGARD!

• GODZILLA's rampage has reached the Rainbow Bridge as THOR leads an army in Asgard's defense!

• As chaos erupts, KNULL slips away to enact a secret plan to spread his symbiotes across the galaxy – will the All-Father, ODIN, be able to stop him as Kings and Gods collide?

• Meanwhile, across the cosmos, DOCTOR DOOM has enacted a secret plan of his own that could tip the scales – but in what direction, no one knows!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

ALIEN: KING KILLER #1 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO • VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

When humanity has already lost the war against the Xenomorphs, what remains? Set on a planet overrun by the savage alien species, the dregs of humanity cling to the protection of the mysterious siblings known as the Three Kings. But these warlords have a fourth sibling who is out for revenge– and the humans' remaining protectors are harboring secrets deadlier than the aliens outside their gates. The first chapter in one of the most epic – and darkest – eras of the ALIEN universe!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #3 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ROLAND BOSCHI (A) (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

With the arrival of an alien Predator, a tournament of the world's top fighters has turned into a desperate bid to stay alive! The human survivors are trapped within the arena and the Predator is hunting them one by one. Can they rally to overcome not only their alien enemy but also the all-too-human forces keeping them confined? And who is the traitor in their midst?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #3 (OF 5)

JOSH TRUJILLO (W) • ANDREA Di VITO (A) • Cover by GREG LAND

Homage Variant Cover by MARCUS TO • Versus Variant Cover by SCOTT HEPBURN

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH • MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

A rebellion is afoot in Ape City…and the Fantastic Four have lost their powers. Enter: The Apetastic Four! Meanwhile, Dr. Doom and the Red Ghost's plans begin to bear fruit. Will they conquer the Planet of the Apes…or destroy it?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #2 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • HEADSHOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MANDALORIAN & GROGU VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE UNDERWORLD EXPLODES WITH SCUM AND VILLAINY AS MAUL LOOMS IN THE SHADOWS!

• Ruthless mercenaries are looking to unload IMPERIAL treasure!

• Crime lord DEEMIS will stop at nothing to get it!

• Will CAPTAIN LAWSON be able to thwart the exchange of the smuggled fortune?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #1 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • jethro morales & roi mercado (A) • Cover by phil noto

MANDALORIAN & GROGU VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN GIANG • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER BY RIC LIM

NEW SECRETS OF GALAXY'S EDGE REVEALED!

LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA and CHEWBACCA head to BATUU in search of important intel and stumble upon a dangerous relic – one that puts them on a collision course with the EMPIRE! Galaxy's Edge writer Ethan Sacks and artists Jethro Morales & Roi Mercado tell an all-new story inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DAVE GIBBONS COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO, STEVE GERBER, STEVEN GRANT, STEVE ENGLEHART, WALTER SIMONSON, KEN STEACY, MIKE W. BARR, JO DUFFY, TERRY AUSTIN, CARL POTTS & MORE

Penciled by DAVE GIBBONS, MICHAEL GOLDEN, JOHN BUSCEMA, KEN STEACY, BRET BLEVINS, ALAN WEISS,

RICHARD HOWELL, MIKE MIGNOLA, GENE COLAN, SANDY PLUNKETT, PAUL SMITH, TONY DEZUNIGA & MORE

Covers by DAVE GIBBONS & WALTER SIMONSON

Stories and art by the greatest talents in the comics industry!

The third and final MARVEL FANFARE Omnibus completes the definitive reprinting of the 1980s' premier comics anthology! Showcasing top-tier creative talent and a diverse lineup of characters, Fanfare delivered a cutting-edge comics experience like no other. Hot off the success of Watchmen, artist Dave Gibbons teams with Walter Simonson for a Doctor Strange mystic masterpiece; Steve Gerber pens a four-part Shanna epic brimming with "good girl" charm; John Buscema makes a triumphant return to the Silver Surfer; and Mike Mignola crafts a poignant Namor tale. Plus: An all-pinup issue bursting with iconic artwork from Arthur Adams, Jim Lee, Barry Windsor-Smith and more. And that's just for starters! Collecting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #41-60.

792 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96846-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL FANFARE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC WALTER SIMONSON COVER [DM ONLY]

792 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96847-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – BLOODTIES OMNIBUS HC

ANDY KUBERT COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, GLENN HERDLING, FABIAN NICIEZA, BOB HARRAS, ROY THOMAS, KURT BUSIEK & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., JOE MADUREIRA, LEE WEEKS, IAN CHURCHILL, ANDY KUBERT, RICHARD BENNETT, LIAM SHARP, STEVE EPTING, DAVE ROSS, DWAYNE TURNER, ARON WIESENFELD, MIKE MCKONE, IAN CHURCHILL,

RON RANDALL, GENE HA & MORE

Covers by ANDY KUBERT & JOHN ROMITA JR.

A tumultuous era for Marvel's mutants sees two momentous unions: an X-Men/Avengers team-up and the wedding of Jean Grey and Cyclops!

The blood ties run deep between the X-Men and Avengers – and only by working together can they prevent Magneto's Acolytes from destroying the war-torn nation of Genosha! Meanwhile, there's no shortage of other dangers as the mutant-killing Legacy virus hits close to home, and Professor X decides to rehabilitate the monster known as Sabretooth! But amid all the action, wedding bells are ringing for the most star-crossed super-hero couple of all: Scott Summers and Jean Grey! Love conquers all when Jean and Scott get married at last – before a mind-bending honeymoon to the far future, where they must raise Cyclops' long-lost son and overthrow the planet-conquering Apocalypse! Plus: The looming threat of the Phalanx! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #307-314 and ANNUAL (1992) #18, X-MEN (1991) #26-35 and ANNUAL (1992) #2, AVENGERS (1963) #368-369, AVENGERS WEST COAST (1989) #101, CABLE (1993) #6-8, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #3-5, X-MEN: THE WEDDING ALBUM (1994) #1, WHAT IF? (1989) #60, ADVENTURES OF CYCLOPS AND PHOENIX (1994) #1-4 and X-MEN ASHCAN EDITION (1994) #1.

1120 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96970-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: BLUE & GOLD – BLOODTIES OMNIBUS HC JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1120 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96971-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by ZEB WELLS & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by ED MCGUINNESS, PATRICK GLEASON, JOHN ROMITA JR., CARMEN CARNERO, TODD NAUCK,

EMILIO LAISO, GLEB MELNIKOV, CAFU, KEV WALKER & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & ED MCGUINNESS

A Gang War rages as Zeb Wells' high-octane run concludes!

Spider-Man is grief-stricken after a shocking death – but there's no shortage of super villains lining up to put him in the grave, too! First up: a revitalized and upgraded Doctor Octopus! Then wedding bells are ringing, and Peter Parker must make it to the church on time – because he's the best man! But the father of the bride is the whispering menace Tombstone! And he's right at the heart of the action when the ticking time bomb that is NYC's super-crime landscape finally explodes! As the Big Apple becomes an open battlefield, the wall-crawler will need an amazing team on his side – with some surprising allies among them! Chasm returns, vampires run rampant and the Green Goblin is back to remind Spider-Man why he's the deadliest foe of all! Or will Tombstone lay claim to that title in the brutal showdown to end all showdowns? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #27-66; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE (2023) #1; and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1.

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96663-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ED MCGUINNESS COVER [DM ONLY]

832 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96664-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MAHMUD ASRAR COVER

Written by AL EWING, JONATHAN HICKMAN, LEAH WILLIAMS, ZEB WELLS, VITA AYALA, GERRY DUGGAN,

TINI HOWARD & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, PHIL NOTO, BRETT BOOTH, MAHMUD ASRAR, DAVID BALDEÓN, STEPHEN SEGOVIA,

ROD REIS, STEFANO CASELLI, MATTEO LOLLI, MARCUS TO, JOSHUA CASSARA, GARRY BROWN, ADAM KUBERT,

BERNARD CHANG, LUKE ROSS & MORE

Covers by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

After the Dawn comes the Reign!

Establishing their nation of Krakoa was the easy part. Now mutantkind must fight to keep it! In the wake of X OF SWORDS, it's one giant leap for Homo superior as the Quiet Council turns its attentions to space – and relaunches S.W.O.R.D.! And when the Shi'ar Empire asks the X-Men for help, Cyclops, Storm and Marvel Girl will answer the interstellar call to battle! Meanwhile, the resurrection protocols have been thrown into chaos, and it's up to X-Factor to restore order. The New Mutants are on the loose in the Wild Hunt, the members of Excalibur still reel from their losses and the Marauders deal with a murderous mutiny. Wolverine returns to Madripoor for an underworld criminal auction, while his old enemy Omega Red harbors a terrible secret that could come back to bite X-Force! Cable teams up with Domino again – for the first time! And as Sinister continues to scheme, his recently reborn Hellions face an urgent mission! But who are the mysterious new Children of the Atom?! Collecting S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #1-4, X-MEN (2019) #16-19, X-FACTOR (2020) #5-6, HELLIONS (2020) #7-8, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #14-17, MARAUDERS (2019) #16-19, EXCALIBUR (2019) #16-19, X-FORCE (2019) #15-19, CABLE (2020) #7-9, WOLVERINE (2020) #8-10, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM (2021) #1-2 and KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS (2021).

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96715-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – REIGN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER [DM ONLY]

1080 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96716-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS OMNIBUS HC LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, MARC GUGGENHEIM, ETHAN SACKS, GREG PAK & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, SALVA ESPÍN, DAVID MESSINA, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV, STEVEN CUMMINGS, DAVIDE TINTO, RAFFAELE IENCO, ADAM GORHAM, PAUL FRY, MINKYU JUNG & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & PETE WOODS

First, it comes for the metal…

Horror grips the Star Wars galaxy as corruption spreads from one droid to the next, causing chaos for both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire! Who or what is the Scourge – and why is no droid safe? What role does Ajax Sigma play in all of this? And whose side is he on? The complete Dark Droids saga is collected in one volume for the first time as the rebel crew, the Bounty Hunters, Doctor Aphra, Darth Vader and, of course, your favorite droids face terrible implications! To fight this menace, R2-D2 assembles his own team of heroes: the D-Squad! In the wake of this nightmare, another chapter of Marvel's Star Wars storytelling ends, setting the stage for Return of the Jedi! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS (2023) #1-5, STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD (2023) #1-4, STAR WARS (2020) #37-50, STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #37-42, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #37-50, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #35-40, STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2023) #1 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS (2024).

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96186-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS OMNIBUS HC PETE WOODS COVER [DM ONLY]

1320 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96187-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: POE DAMERON OMNIBUS HC PHIL NOTO COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, ROBBIE THOMPSON & JODY HOUSER

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, ANGEL UNZUETA, NIk VIRELLA & ANDREA BROCCARDO

Covers by PHIL NOTO & ROD REIS

The full comic-book saga of the heroic pilot of the Resistance!

Poe Dameron, former Republic flyer turned Resistance fighter, is the best pilot in the galaxy. Handpicked for the Resistance by General Leia Organa to lead a squadron on a top-secret and vital mission, Poe sets off to investigate sites of historical importance to the Force – revealing vital backstory leading directly into The Force Awakens! Follow Poe and his Black Squadron allies on covert operations against the First Order, during which he will face the wrath of a vengeful Agent Terex! But how does Terex always seem to know what his enemies are planning? Could there truly be a traitor in the Squadron's midst? Plus: Poe escorts everyone's favorite protocol droid, C-3PO, on a secret mission! And what exactly were the rest of Black Squadron up to during The Force Awakens?! Collecting STAR WARS: POE DAMERON (2016) #1-31 and ANNUAL (2017) #1-2.

792 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95587-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: POE DAMERON OMNIBUS HC ROD REIS COVER [DM ONLY]

792 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95588-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SECRET WARS HC

Written by MATT FORBECK, ALEX IRVINE & MARTY FORBECK

Penciled by RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Your world has been destroyed – and that's where the story begins!

The Multiverse has been destroyed, and God Emperor Doom rules over its shattered pieces in a single patchwork planet: Battleworld. MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SECRET WARS takes a deep dive into the event that changed Marvel forever, including an adventuring framework for players to fight their way through Battleworld and save the entire Marvel Multiverse. It also includes an exploration of the Fantastic Four, the Negative Zone, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the vast Marvel cosmos – including new rules for how to handle Rank X characters of unbelievable might!

256 PGS./No Rating …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96936-3

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 4:

DESTINY AND DESTRUCTION TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by CARLOS NIETO & STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

The final fight between the Black Panther and the Progenitors!

T'Challa leads a campaign against Adi and his associates, the monsters of Vibranium Incarnate, while his trusted confidants protect Wakanda when the Vodu-Khan wants to advance their own prophecies. But the Black Panther must go on a spiritual journey to "come to his full power"! Will the things he endures enable him to turn the tide? And will Killmonger learn what happened between Black Panther and Storm?! Find out as T'Challa takes on the Progenitors in a final showdown for control of not only vibranium and Wakanda, but the whole world! Get ready for the epic climax of Bryan Hill's two-year saga! Collecting ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #19-24.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95825-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 4:

ONE LAST DAY TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO & DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Jonathan Hickman's acclaimed saga of Peter Parker and his amazing family concludes!

Brace yourself for Fisk vs. Mister Negative vs. Mysterio – with Spider-Man and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?! Plus: Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane share another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen. A last will and testament is read! And it's all building to a finale you won't want to miss! As the Ultimate Universe approaches its ENDGAME, what will that mean for Spider-Man and his Ultimate friends (and family)?! You cannot possibly be prepared for what Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto have planned for Peter Parker as your favorite comic book comes to an unforgettable end! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #19-24.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95830-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BATTLEWORLD TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Heroes from across the Multiverse come together on a new Battleworld!

"Slay your enemies, prove your worth and all you desire shall be yours in the world to come!" With these words, heroes from different eras and worlds – from the present-day Hank Pym to teenage Peter Parker to King Thor to…Star Brand from the New Universe?! – are greeted on a patchwork world where they must fight not just for their own lives, but also for the survival of their timelines! What powerful being has gathered them? What is their goal? And can any of them trust Maestro? Find out when Christos Gage and Marcus To bring you to a BATTLEWORLD like you've never seen before! Collecting BATTLEWORLD (2025) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96721-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND – DEATH STORY TPB

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Penciled by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by GREG LAND

The dead rise again – for the first time!

It was the most important space flight in the history of the Marvel Universe. Four intrepid adventurers took off into the unknown and returned changed, gifted with great abilities – and hungering for human flesh! Travel back to the birth of a Marvel Universe parallel to our own but chock-full of horror – and then follow it on its dreadfully divergent path through events you know…with a zombified twist! The surviving heroes are whisked away to Battleworld to face the Secret Wars with their shambling super-foes! Can even Thanos with his Infinity Gauntlet wipe out half of all life in a universe where the dead don't die? Zombie Iron Man and Zombie Captain America fight an even more bloody Civil War! Who will rise to become the champions we know and love? Who will be torn limb from limb? And who will devour the scraps? Find out in this blood-soaked series that introduces a new era of MARVEL ZOMBIES! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96761-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PUNISHER: RED BAND – BRAIN BLEED TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Frank Castle returns, and he's out for blood!

The Punisher is back. He may have no memories, but he has a full clip and a thirst for wrathful vengeance – and his violent search for answers could only be chronicled in a Red Band series! Bullets will fly, blood will flow and the citizens and criminals of New York City alike will once again fear the name the Punisher! But who or what has reignited Frank Castle's one-man, all-out war on crime?! And just how long until they come to regret their decision to pluck him off Weirdworld for use as the perfect killing machine?! From the superstar HELLVERINE creative team of Benjamin Percy and Julius Ohta! Collecting PUNISHER: RED BAND (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Explicit Content …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96400-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN '94: THE RETURN TPB

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by JIM TOWE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

At last, the continuing adventures of the animated Spider-Man!

Because you demanded it: The fan-favorite continuity of the hit '90s animated series returns! After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, Spider-Man swings back into the streets of New York City – with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But his friendly neighborhood is going to take a decidedly unfriendly turn, courtesy of this universe's debut of not one but two of Spidey's greatest villains! Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMatteis and rising-star artist Jim Towe bring you the Peter Parker you've been waiting thirty years for – and introduce this world's versions of the deadly Kaine and the dreaded Morlun! Break out your action figures and post up in front of the television as we bring you back to the greatest era of super-hero animation in history! Collecting SPIDER-MAN '94 (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96209-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE VOL. 2: LIFE & DEATH CHOICES TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by GERARDO SANDOVAL & KAARE ANDREWS

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

The mystery deepens in the wake of a new villain's attack!

Put through the ringer at the mercy of Dreadshadow and the Shadow Coven, Wolverine and Spider-Man faced a terrible secret. Now witness the fallout of Dreadshadow's plan as a player from our heroes' past makes a startling move! They're two different heroes, with vastly different methods, on one mission only they can take on together. But why Peter and Logan? Prepare to find out – and to meet a new villain who owes more to them both than you can imagine! When Arachnix strikes, will it mean death for Spider-Man and Wolverine?! Collecting SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE (2025) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96508-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3: RESOLUTE TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS & TODD NAUCK

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

With Peter Parker in space, New York City still needs a Spider-Man – or two!

In the wake of his defeat at the hands of Hellgate, Spider-Man is far away from his friendly neighborhood. So who is that swinging around town in the red-and-blues? More to the point, who's playing the role of Peter Parker so convincingly his colleagues and even his Aunt May haven't noticed? If only the would-be webbed wonder was doing such a good job. Instead, his actions have attracted the attentions of NYC's other arachnid-themed heroes – and they aren't happy! Meanwhile, the deadly Goblin-Slayer is out for Norman Osborn's blood – while the new Spider-Slayer endangers not only the stand-in Spidey, but also new teen hero Kintsugi! As Osborn's sins come back to haunt him and everyone he cares about, one of the Spiders will make the ultimate sacrifice! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #12, #14, #16, #18 and #20-21 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #11.

160 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96074-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS, BOB GALE, MARC GUGGENHEIM, DAN SLOTT, JOE KELLY & MARK WAID

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, MIKE MCKONE, PAULO SIQUEIRA, BARRY KITSON, PAOLO RIVERA

& MARCOS MARTIN

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

The fan-favorite "Brand New Day" era was one of the most creative periods in Spidey's history — and these are the stories that prove it!

"Brand New Day" wasn't just a story — it was an era. Spanning almost three years and over one hundred issues, it was a time when a rotating cast of the industry's most talented writers and artists redefined Spider-Man for the 21st century. The stories they created continue to influence the Spider-Man comics of today — as well as television series, video games and films featuring everyone's favorite wall-crawler!

The handpicked stories featured in this Brand New edition highlight the scope and spirit of the era – from heart-wrenching to pulse-pounding to darkly introspective. Included in this collection are:

"Sometimes It Snows in April"

"The Last Nameless Day"

"Dead of Winter"

By Zeb Wells & Chris Bachalo

Amid the worst blizzard in New York City history, Spider-Man and Wolverine set out to find the secret of the deadly storm!

"The Other Spider-Man"

"So Spider-Man Walks into a Bar and…"

By Bob Gale & Mike McKone

Peter Parker must solve the mystery of "The Other Spider-Man" – and brave the villain-filled Bar with No Name!

"Threeway Collision!"

By Bob Gale, Marc Guggenheim, Dan Slott & Paulo Siqueira

When Spidey finds himself in a car chase across the city with Overdrive, which side of the story is the real one?!

"Flashbacks"

By Marc Guggenheim & Barry Kitson

Whatever happened to Flash Thompson? Follow Peter Parker's former nemesis and Spider-Man's biggest fan from New York through his tour of duty in the Middle East.

"Black & White"

By Dan Slott & Chris Bachalo

Witness the return of one of Spider-Man's most unforgettable enemies: Hammerhead! It's a sign of things to come — and it's looking deadly!

"Family Ties"

By Joe Kelly & Chris Bachao

As the mayoral election ramps up, gang activity is at an all-time high – and Hammerhead works to bring them all under Mister Negative's banner…or else. And even Spider-Man can't stop him this time!

"Old Huntin' Buddies"

By Zeb Wells & Paolo Rivera

Spidey clashes with the Punisher in a good old-fashioned punch-a-palooza! What does Frank Castle want with a mysterious, power-enhancing serum?

"Unscheduled Stop"

By Mark Waid & Marcos Martin

Spidey must summon all his strength and courage when a shocking earthquake hits NYC, burying him and a subway car of innocent people deep under all the rubble!

Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #555-557, #562-564, #574-576, and #578-579 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! (2008) #2.

328 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96866-3

Trim size: 5.5 x 8.5

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: THE GWEN STACY AFFAIR TPB

Written by ERIK LARSEN

Penciled by ANDREA BROCCARDO & MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Brush up on the coolest Spider-Man before he hits the small screen!

Spidey legend Erik Larsen puts on his writing hat to reinvent this Spider-Man like he did the original with rising-star artist Andrea Broccardo. It's the 1930s, and Peter Parker is a private detective by day – and vigilante Spider-Man by night. Things were going well until a certain dame walked into his office to ask Peter to solve the case of her father's murder. The dame's name? Gwen Stacy! This case may not only break George Stacy's police department, but Spider-Man himself! Featuring the debut of new Noir rogues Hardboil and Plasma-Man! Collecting SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96717-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS

TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by CHRIS CONDON, AL EWING, G. WILLOW WILSON, HO CHE ANDERSON, GARTH ENNIS,

TY TEMPLETON, ALYSSA WONG, TABOO, B. EARL, JIMMY GOMEZ, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON,

GARY MOLONEY, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, MARK WAID & VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, CLAIRE ROE, KEV WALKER, CHRIS ALLEN, HO CHE ANDERSON, JOHN MCCREA, TY TEMPLETON, LUKE ROSS, BALDEMAR RIVAS, CHRISTIAN ROSADO, JORGE FORNÉS, BRUNO BÜLL & MORE

Cover by E.M. GIST

Terrifying tales of super-heroic horror – with lashings of blood and guts!

Some of the most scarily talented creators in comics line up to haunt your favorite heroes and villains, including the iconic vampire hunter Blade! Among the nightmares the Daywalker will face are a bloodthirsty and heretofore forgotten Queen of Monsters! Plus: a heart- (and bone-) breaking tale of the brotherly love between Thor and Loki – or what's left of him! The resurrection of the Hit-Monkey's hitman! Doctor Strange at the mercy of a spell so malevolent even the Master of the Mystic Arts can't control it! Also featuring senses-shattering stories featuring Iron Man, the Punisher, the classic Defenders and more! All rendered in black, white and blood red – more frightening than ever on the oversized pages of a Treasury Edition! Collecting MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96830-4

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

STAR WARS: NEW REPUBLIC TPB

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Penciled by PHIL NOTO, PETE WOODS & LUKE ROSS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

A new era of Star Wars storytelling!

While the New Republic begins to help society recover from the rule of the Empire and build alliances, pirates have been hitting supply routes – creating fresh turmoil in the galaxy. Now Luke Skywalker must go to the depths of the underworld to find out who is behind the deadly raids! Meanwhile, Han Solo investigates a deadly underworld mystery – and saves a surprising ally! Leia Organa must grapple with an emerging alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic! A mysterious figure from the past returns – shedding new light on the long history of Han, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian! And a message from the Clone Wars sends shock waves into the present! As threats new and old mount, the New Republic will be pushed to the brink of war. Will the galaxy's brief peace be lost forever? Collecting STAR WARS (2025) #1-10 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: STAR WARS.

240 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96092-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT TPB

Written by CHERISH CHEN

Penciled by GABRIEL GUZMAN, KIERAN MCKEOWN & STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by EJIKURE

A bold new direction for Doctor Aphra!

Finally out from Darth Vader's shadow, the opportunities are limitless for everybody's favorite rogue archaeologist, Doctor Aphra – newest agent of the New Republic?! Is Aphra's heart truly in her new status quo? Find out as she teams up with legendary rebels, beginning with her old pal Luke Skywalker on a quest to track down a rare artifact! But an unstable underworld collector has a different plan. Can Aphra truly be trusted, or will she betray her Jedi friend for a chance at the prize? Then Aphra teams with Han Solo on a mission to return a prized piece of art to a gangster from the smuggler's past! And when she and Chewbacca are tasked with providing security for a vital diplomatic mission on a remote desert kingdom, a mystery saboteur with a connection to Aphra threatens to upend the whole event! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96322-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST TPB

Written by JASON LOO, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JUSTINA IRELAND, FRANK TIERI & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by FRAN GALÁN, ELENA CASAGRANDE, LAN MEDINA, WHILCE PORTACIO, VON RANDAL

& TY TEMPLETON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

The Iron Fist fights again!

The Book of the Iron Fist declares that every Iron Fist will die by the age of 33. But who wrote this false prophecy? Danny Rand was slain, but can you truly kill an Immortal Iron Fist? Learn the truth about the legacy of K'un-Lun as Danny rises once more – with a new look – to snuff out those who threaten that legacy…before his time runs out! Will Daredevil aid Iron Fist in this mission – or stand in his way? And what about the other Immortal Weapons? Plus: A flashback tale featuring Wolverine! A tale of today's Iron Fist, Lin Lie! The Daughters of the Dragon! Heroes for Hire! And more! Collecting THE UNDEAD IRON FIST (2025) #1-4 and IRON FIST 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL (2024) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96582-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS TPB

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by STEFANO RAFFAELE, MICHAEL STA. MARIA, MATTEO DELLA FONTE, TOMMASO BIANCHI,

JAVIER PINA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Seven iconic bad guys steal the spotlight – and one deadly new player emerges!

An ancient artifact known as the Soul Forge has the power to collect all the souls on Earth, and Doctor Doom must stop it at all costs! Meanwhile, an all-new piece of Norman Osborn's villainous history as the Green Goblin stands revealed! The Abomination is never one to turn down a good deal – even with the devil himself! Loki is tasked with claiming a soul – from an agent of Khonshu! Plus: A tale of the Red Skull's ruthless past from the dark days of World War II. And the Dread Dormammu is drawn into a battle across generations! But will Mephisto prove himself the biggest bad of all, shifting the balance of power in the Marvel Universe? And just who is the mysterious Sister Sorrow? Collecting BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM (2025) #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN (2025) #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION (2025) #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI (2025) #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL (2025) #1, BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU (2025) #1 and BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO (2025) #1.

192 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96463-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES TPB

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by DIÓGENES NEVES & PHILLIP SEVY

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Collecting the fan-favorite X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES INFINITY COMICS!

In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the X-Men are forever changed – now discover how some of Marvel's mightiest mutants found their place in a new world! As Jean Grey prepares to take her place among the stars, she and Cyclops share one last night together – only to discover a hidden mystery that threatens to pull them apart. Meanwhile, what was supposed to be a mundane article about Charles Xavier's monstrous acts during the war turns into something far stranger for journalist Sally Floyd! Deep in the heart of the Limbo Embassy, Havok and the Goblin Queen sit surrounded by the secrets they keep from each other. And amid the cold mountains of Russia, the man called Omega Red returns home for the first time. Can these bloodstained heroes of Krakoa hold on to their new lives when old demons come calling? Plus: After their chastening experiences on Krakoa, the Beast and Magneto discover why the world still needs them – and the X-Men! Collecting X-MEN: XAVIER'S SECRET (2025) #1, X-MEN: DEMONS AND DEATH (2025) #1, X-MEN: TOOTH AND CLAW (2025) #1 and X-MEN: THE UNDERTOW (2025) #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96731-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW AVENGERS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

SECRET INVASION TPB

Volume #4 in the New Avengers Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MICHAEL GAYDOS, DAVID MACK, JIM CHEUNG, BILLY TAN, CHRIS BACHALO, ALEX MALEEV & MORE

Cover by BILLY TAN

A Skrull invasion gives rise to a Dark Reign across the Marvel Universe!

The Avengers are trapped in the Savage Land, battling friend and foe, and Spider-Man heads to the one person in the entire place he knows he can trust: Ka-Zar! But is it really him? Nothing is certain, now that the Skrulls' Secret Invasion has been exposed! There's turmoil for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, a major development in the life of Echo and seismic revelations on how the Skrull Empire was able to infiltrate Earth! But in the aftermath, with the alien invaders defeated, an unlikely savior takes control – and the New Avengers must deal with the consequences. Once, they were Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Now they live in the shadows, wanted and hunted by the law – a law whose name is…Norman Osborn! Plus: In the face of Doctor Strange's failure, the search for the Sorcerer Supreme begins! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2004) #38-54 and SECRET INVASION: DARK REIGN (2008).

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96709-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ANNIHILATION MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

CONQUEST PROLOGUE TPB

Volume #3 in the Annihilation Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, CHRISTOS GAGE, KEITH GIFFEN & MORE

Penciled by MICHAEL PERKINS, MIKE LILLY, TIMOTHY GREEN II & MORE

Cover BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Setting the stage for a sci-fi epic that will rock Marvel's cosmos!

In the grim aftermath of the Annihilation War, a devastated universe struggles to rebuild. Gripped by fear and paranoia, civilizations have collapsed, and entire worlds are now smoking ruins. What's next for the battle-weary hero known as Nova? What are Ronan's plans for the once-mighty Kree Empire? And now that Peter Quill is once again Star-Lord, which cosmic characters will join his ragtag crew to guard the galaxy? Meanwhile, the new Quasar – Phyla-Vell, daughter of Captain Marvel – embarks on an epic journey, but what has happened to her home world? What classic foe of the Avengers is now hunting her? And what is troubling her lover, Moondragon? All the while, a devastating threat looms that threatens conquest – and annihilation! Collecting ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST PROLOGUE (2007) #1, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST – QUASAR (2007) #1-4, ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST – STARLORD (2007) #1-4 and ANNIHILATION SAGA (2007).

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$37.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96711-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR DOOM EPIC COLLECTION:

REVOLUTION IN LATVERIA TPB

Volume #2 in the Doctor Doom Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE, ARCHIE GOODWIN, GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, GARY FRIEDRICH,

STEVE ENGLEHART & LARRY LIEBER

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOHN BUSCEMA, RICH BUCKLER, GENE COLAN, DICK AYERS, GEORGE TUSKA

& WALLACE WOOD

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Continuing a chronological collection of consummate villainy!

On the orders of S.H.I.E.L.D., the Fantastic Four invade Latveria, home of their greatest enemy – but Doctor Doom is ready for them! But what dire circumstances could lead the FF to accept Doom as their new leader?! Marvel's First Family aren't the only ones to face Victor Von Doom's wrath! Namor will too – and the two monarchs are locked in a tussle for the Cosmic Cube along with M.O.D.O.K.! Victor's desire to heal his scarred face brings him to Dr. Donald Blake, mortal counterpart of the Mighty Thor! Titans clash when Doom meets the Hulk! But does the tyrant have a job for Luke Cage, Hero for Hire? Plus: Astonishing solo adventures of Doctor Doom, pitting him up against the Red Skull and the Black Panther! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #84-87, #116 and #142-144; SUB-MARINER (1968) #20 and #47-49; THOR (1966) #182-183; INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #143-144; HERO FOR HIRE (1972) #8-9; and material from ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #1-8.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96845-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION:

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – THE NEW VOYAGES TPB

Volume #5 in the Micronauts Epic Collections

Written by PETER B. GILLIS

Penciled by KELLEY JONES with HOWARD BENDER & ROD WHIGHAM

Cover by BUTCH GUICE

The original saga of Marvel's MICRONAUTS concludes!

In the aftermath of the Micronauts' all-out war against Baron Karza for the fate of Homeworld, our heroes set out on a new voyage of exploration throughout the Microverse. It's a bold era of sci-fi, with a new creative team at the helm: STRIKEFORCE: MORITURI co-creator Peter B. Gillis as writer and future Batman legend Kelley Jones at the drawing board. Commander Rann and his crew, including Marionette, Bug, Biotron and Acroyear, unite with new allies Solitaire and Scion, encounter new civilizations and uncover profound secrets of the universe, most especially the secrets of the Makers. An epic saga that holds a special place in Marvel history concludes here! Collecting MICRONAUTS: THE NEW VOYAGES (1984) #1-20.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96742-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

NOTHING CAN STOP THE JUGGERNAUT TPB

Volume #13 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN with JAN STRNAD & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. with RICK LEONARDI & BOB HALL

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The run that made Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. famous starts here!

One of the greatest eras in Spider-Man history begins in this Amazing Epic Collection! Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. joined the Spidey-creator hall of fame with their run, taking the web- spinner to new heights while recapturing the compelling tone and character-driven focus that made Spider-Man world famous. Together, they brought classic villains like the Vulture to the fore, explored a disturbing fate for the Tarantula, told the definitive Juggernaut tale and made J. Jonah Jameson an even bigger pain that ever before. Arguably their paramount achievement was introducing the thrilling mystery of the Hobgoblin, showing in these pages how he's one of the most threatening villains Spider-Man would ever face. All this and the first appearance of Monica Rambeau, A.K.A. Captain Marvel! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #224-241 and ANNUAL (1964) #16.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96778-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

