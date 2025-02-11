Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: gwen stacy, peter parker

Marvel Teases Digging Up The Body of Gwen Stacy One More Time

Marvel Comics teases the digging up of the body of Gwen Stacy one more time with Paco Media and Morry Hollowell.

Article Summary Marvel teases the return of Gwen Stacy with provocative artwork by Paco Media and Morry Hollowell.

Marvel Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski sees Gwen, not Mary Jane, as Spider-Man's true love.

Gwen Stacy's past revivals include the Clone Conspiracy and a Celestial resurrection in Judgment Day.

Will this latest revival reunite Peter Parker with Gwen Stacy, sparking new twists for Spider-Man fans?

With promotional artwork by Paco Media and Morry Hollowell and the headline "NOTHING IS SACRED…" Marvel is promised to go there. Digging up the body of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker's first love, and who died at the hands of Green Goblin, though it was probably Spider-Man's webbing that dealt the final neck snap.

Back from the dead? Or just desecrating a corpse? Have people at Marvel Comics been watching too much of the beginning of Deadpool And Wolverine?

It may be worth remembering that Marvel Editor-In-Chief CB Cebulski sees Gwen Stacy as the love of Peter Parker's life rather than Mary Jane Watson. "Still to this day, I think the death of Gwen Stacy is the one that always rips my heart out. You know, everyone knows that Peter loves Mary Jane, but Gwen was his real, true love in my opinion. I recently got to see the original artwork, literally the original drawings of her death, and it was just heartbreaking. I was at a museum and they had the original pages and I was almost crying because in black and white it was just even more bare and in your face."

And it's not the first time Marvel Comics has tried this… such as Amazing Spider-Man #144…

Then there was the Clone Conspiracy in 2016 in which the Jackal created an advanced line of clones which retained the memories that their genetic source material had in life. After Peter apologized to Gwen for keeping the secret of his Spider-Man persona, Gwen forgave him for her and her father's deaths. This clone ultimately sacrificed herself to help Spider-Man stop Doctor Octopus and the new Jackal.

And then in Judgment Day in 2022, the Celestial Progenitor took on various physical forms and judged different individuals on Earth, including Spider-Man, with the appearance of Gwen Stacy, before deeming Peter worthy, and resurrected the true Gwen Stacy for one last happy moment between them.

So… what's happening this time? If Spider-Man fans can'tave Peter Parker and Mary Jane together again, what about Peter and Gwen Stacy?

