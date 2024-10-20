Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: spider-verse, Venomverse

Marvel Teases Spider-Verse Vs VenomVerse For May 2025

A tease for a new Spider event, Spider-Verse Vs Venomverse launching in May 2025, was announced at the New York Comic Con.

A tease for a new Spider event, Spider-Verse Vs Venomverse launching in May 2025, was announced at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con, with Senior Editor Jordan D. White, current Venom writer Al Ewing, and Charles Soule.

Spider-Verse was originally a 2014 storyline in The Amazing Spider-Man by Dan Slott and Oliver Coipel and featured nearly every variant of Spider-People and Spider-Man that had appeared in the comics and other media in the over fifty years since Spider-Man's creation, all under attack by Morlun and his family, the Inheritors. including Spider-Gwen and Miguel O'Hara. Following its conclusion, Spider-Gwen became a prominent figure at Marvel and continued in the Web Warriors series. In 2018, Spider-Geddon followed and then concluded in End of the Spider-Verse. It was also the inspiration behind seasons 3 and 4 of the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, as well as the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels Across the Spider-Verse, Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venomverse was created in the same light and was originally a 2017 comic book story arc starring Venom by Cullen Bunn and Iban Coello. starring Venom and alternate versions of other Marvel characters, intended to make Venom an important character in the Marvel universe. The series also introduced a new alien race, the Poisons, based on character designs by Ed McGuinness. In the mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021, Venom reveals to Eddie Brock that they have "hive knowledge across universes", a concept originating from Venomized Gwenpool from the Venomverse sub-series Edge of Venomverse.

And now it seems that one will be pitted against the other. A multiverse of Venoms vs a multiverse of Spider-Men. According to the New York Comic Con panel that is…

