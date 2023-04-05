Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers) How well do long distance relationships work when Mary Jane Wtason is trapped in a dimension where time travels at a different speed?

It was teased in Marvel's promotion for Amazing Spider-Man #25 "In this monumental issue, readers will discover what occurred to Mary Jane Watson in the alternate dimension she was trapped in for years. The issue will pack a heavy emotional punch and directly lead into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, the most shocking issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in 50 years."

And in Amazing Spider-Man #23, also by Zeb Wells and John Romita, Peter Parker is back from his dimensional trip away, having left Mary Jane Watson and Paul behind. And is starting to realise there is some time dilation going on.

The longer he leaves Mary Jane Watson, unrescued from the dimension she's trapped in, it's much much longer for her… and Paul. An hour here is weeks there.

Every second counts, and no one seems to want to take him seriously, and Peter Parker is in no mood to try and explain any of this to anyone.

Because explaining time and time is what Peter Parker does not have enough of.

And day or two here, years and years there.

And that's how babies are made, in another dimension at least. Leave a couple there for years and see what goes down, if they believe they have no chance of being rescued. This is how it was seen a year ago.

Looks like that's how Paul and Mary Jane Watson got busy. Even if Mary Jane Watson doesn't look like she aged a day…

Is this what caused a rift between Peter and Mary Jane? More gaps to be filled in, before it all comes crashing down in May.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230727

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

WHAT DID PETER DO?! We opened this series with a question. The centerpiece of the answer is a flat-out fight.

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99