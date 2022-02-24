Marvel To Launch Ant-Man's Days Of Past, Present And Future

Today is ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, being held online between publishers and retailers, and plenty of publishers will take advantage of the opportunity to announce new projects. Marvel Comics just announced a new Miles Morales & Moon Girl series, and now they are teasing something for Ant Man's 60th anniversary that might be Ant-Man: Life Story, Ant-Men or The X Lives Of Ant-Man. Something along those lines at any road.

THE ANT-MAN OF TODAY, TOMORROW, AND YESTERDAY COLLIDE IN NEW 60TH ANNIVERSARY SERIES! Stay tuned later today for an announcement about an all-new ANT-MAN saga!

Basically… that. Ant-Man is the name of several superheroes appearing in books published by Marvel Comics and who are reflected in the above tease. Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby, Ant-Man's first appearance was in Tales to Astonish #35 in 1962. The persona was originally the brilliant scientist Hank Pym's superhero alias after inventing a substance that can change size, but reformed thieves Scott Lang and Eric O'Grady also took on the mantle after the original changed his superhero identity to various other aliases, such as Giant-Man, Goliath, and Yellowjacket.

The original Ant-Man was Biophysicist and Security Operations Center expert Dr. Henry 'Hank' Pym; who decided to become a superhero after the death of his first wife Maria Trovaya, who had been a political dissident in Hungary. Scott Lang was a thief who became Ant-Man after stealing the Ant-Man suit to save his daughter Cassandra "Cassie" Lang from a heart condition. Eric O'Grady was a low-level agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who stumbled upon the Ant-Man suit in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s headquarters and stole the armour for his own selfish plans.

Pym's Ant-Man is also a founding member of the superhero team known as the Avengers and the character has appeared in several films based on the Marvel character, such as Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame and upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with different versions of Ant-Man being played by Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, Scott Lang and Hank Pym respectively.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more news coming out of ComicsPRO as it breaks.