Marvel To Launch Marvel Zero In July 2023 What happens after you've read this year's Marvel Free Comic Book Day comics but want to pay for them? They'll be reprinted as Marvel Zero.

What happens after you've read this year's Marvel Free Comic Book Day comics but then want to pay money for them? Well, Marvel Comics has got you covered. This year's Gold titles from Marvel Comics will be reprinted in a special deluxe edition in July for the launch of what is being dubbed Marvel Zero.

The books available for free on the 6th of May are Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men and Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom, which will lead into the X-Men's Fall Of X, Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S., and more from Spider-Man, Venom, Uncanny Avengers and the rest, and adding never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more, to justify the fact that you'll be paying for something you've already read for free. What comes after Marvel Zero? Well, that's all to come I am sure. I recall that originally the name for Ultimate Marvel was to be Ground Zero. I wonder…?

MARVEL ZERO

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, & BRYAN HITCH

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 7/5 Spidey faces a new villain, while two classic villains return, setting the stage for the explosive upcoming story arcs in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

If you thought you knew how Venom fit into the history of the Marvel Universe, prepare to be proved WRONG with a shocking story that sets up the next huge epic coming to VENOM!

FALL OF X begins! A new threat to mutantkind emerges while the X-Men's HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing—one with a very familiar visage!

And with the world in disarray, the moment calls for a new alliance between heroes both mutant and otherwise—the all-new UNCANNY AVENGERS!

Previews of Jonathan Hickman's two new Marvel projects, ULTIMATE INVASION with Bryan Hitch and G.O.D.S. with Valerio Schiti!