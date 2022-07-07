Marvel To Launch Wakanda, To Tell True Story Of The Black Panthers

This October, Stephanie Williams and Paco Medina will launch a new anthology limited series, Wakanda, telling stories from Black Panther's homeland, to be released ahead of the new Black Panther movie, Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in November 2022. In the comic book series, T'Challa is no longer king of Wakanda, having been deposed and is unwelcome in the land he once ruled. Who is this proud nation without its king? Each issue from a different creative team will spotlight a different Wakandan character.

Wakanda #1 will start things off with an in-depth tale about T'Challa's genius younger sister and former Black Panther, Shuri, who is also prominent in the new movie. Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn't mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power. Williams states "I've been such a huge fan of the Black Panther over the years, especially the evolution and expansion of the women of Wakanda. It's truly an honor to kick off the new series with the Shuri story I wrote. I hope I can add to her and Wakanda's already impressive lore."

Each issue of Wakanda will also contain a History of the Black Panthers backup story by Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of all the Wakandans who have held the mantle of the Black Panther. "I've been a fan of the charm and scale of Natacha Bustos' work for a long time and am thrilled to collaborate with her on a new look at Wakanda's history," Narcisse said. "The tale we're telling will give readers a deeper look at how the Black Panthers of the past led the Unconquered Realm to glory and left a wondrous legacy that Emperor T'Challa still embodies."

WAKANDA #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS & EVAN NARCISSE

Art by PACO MEDINA & NATACHA BUSTOS

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

On Sale 10/12