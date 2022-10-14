Marvel To Publish Disney Crossover Covers For Disney100 Anniversary

This week, on the 18th of October, is the BBC's 100th Anniversary. Next year on the 16th of October, it's Disney's turn to celebrate a century. And Marvel is going to be allowed to run Disney/Marvel crossovers, at least on variant covers, and not just for Disney Expo as previously has happened. Marvel states that "Disney's 100th anniversary will be celebrated around the globe, and Marvel Comics will be marking the occasion with a special monthly Disney100 variant cover programme featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more."

"The variant program in honour of Disney100 will celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the classic "What If" lens with a fantastic reimagining of Marvel's most classic comic book covers. These first-of-its-kind art pieces will see Disney's iconic characters immersed in the magic of Marvel storytelling as they pay homage to legendary moments in the Marvel Comics mythos, including Captain America assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers #4, as well as the groundbreaking debut issues of Fantastic Four and Incredible Hulk. With 12 covers in total, fans can look forward to a new Disney100 variant cover (also available in Black and White versions) hitting stands each month of 2023 at local comic book shops. The variant covers will be found on select upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man starting with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 on January 11."

The rest of the covers will be revealed later, through the anniversary year. Now all I want is for them to do BBC variant covers as well. Maybe I should make my own…