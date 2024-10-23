Marvel To Publish Storm: Lifedream For Black History Month

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Black History Month, storm

Marvel publish Storm: Lifedream by Angélique Roché, John Jennings, Curtis Baxter, Brittney Morris, Karen S. Darboe, and Edwin Galmon

Storm: Lifedream is published on the 29th of January ahead of Black History Month, and fifty years of her creation by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum. It will contain all-new stories by Black comic book writers and artists, including Angélique Roché, John Jennings, Curtis Baxter, Brittney Morris, Karen S. Darboe, Edwin Galmon and more, with a title reflective of the classic Storm tales by Chris Claremont and Barry Windsor Smith, Lifedeath.

"Arriving at the end of January to kick off Black History Month, this epic Marvel's Voices anthology one-shot sees all Black creative teams join forces to honor the many extraordinary lives of Ororo Munroe just in time for the character's milestone 50th anniversary! Spearheaded by superstar journalist and Marvel's Voices creator Angélique Roché, STORM: LIFEDREAM will include stories by Curtis Baxter, who recently made his Marvel Comics debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1, best-selling author Brittney Morris (SLAY, The Cost of Knowing), Eisner Award winning writer and artist John Jennings (Kindred, Silver Surfer), rising star Marvel artist Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade), acclaimed cover artist Edwin Galmon, and many more.

"When intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on one of the most famous X-Men in multiversal history, they'll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one's seen before! Experience a whirlwind journey across Storm's most iconic eras as a malevolent entity threatens to corrupt her legacy!

"Storm has risen to new heights in recent months with her joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti's Avengers and the launch of her new solo ongoing series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck. Fans won't want to miss this special reflection of Storm's impact during what's shaping up to be a pivotal moment in the character's extraordinary history!"