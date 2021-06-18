Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September

Following up on teasers posted earlier today, Marvel has confirmed that Dark Ages, the new comic by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello, which Marvel claims will mean the end of the Marvel Universe. Seriously! It's right there in the press release!

New York, NY— June 18, 2021 — The world outside your window…is about to end. This September, New York Times best-selling writer Tom Taylor (X-Men: Red, All-New Wolverine) will team up with Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Iban Coello (Venom, Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade) for a thrilling new vision of the Marvel Universe in DARK AGES.

Of course, we have a feeling things will be more complicated than that. But that's the premise for this story that's been brewing for over a year, originally scheduled to come out last Fall but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreshadowed in last year's Free Comic Book Day: X-Men and in today's series of mysterious teasers, this highly anticipated limited series will see heroes from every corner of the Marvel Universe unite against a new threat – and fail. Their defeat will usher in an exciting new age full of heartbreaking loss and unimaginable stakes. As the world is remade, fans will meet fascinating new versions of their favorite heroes as they fight to overcome insurmountable odds and restore hope to the universe.

Writer Taylor had the following to say about Dark Ages, translated from his native Australian:

I'm excited to team up with the brilliant Iban Coello on one of the most epic stories I've ever been involved in. Marvel's Dark Ages is a story unlike any we've told before. And it all begins with the shocking revelation of what the Watcher has been watching for. A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. And for once, the heroes who have saved the planet time and again find themselves almost completely powerless in the face of it. X-Men and Avengers will assemble. Spider-people and the Fantastic Four will come together. Heroes for Hire will fight alongside Champions. But none of it will be enough. The lights are about to go out… forever.

Well, it certainly sounds like the Marvel Universe will be shaken to its foundations, doesn't it? Like nothing will ever be the same again? Never heard that one before, have you?

Check out the cover and prepare for an all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before when DARK AGES #1 hits stands on September 1st.

We'll be waiting. If nothing else, if Marvel really does end the Marvel Universe, think about how much money we could save repurposing our comics budget to something useful like food or rent or recreational drugs! Yay!