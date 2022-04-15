Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time

Marvel Unlimited used to add comic books to its all-you-can-eat streaming service six months after publication in print and digital at full price. Then after thre months. And now… whenever they feel like.

Now Marvel Unlimited has just published the recently-released ten-part X Lives Of Wolverine and X Deaths Of Wolverine conjoined series that sees Wolverine of the present travel back into the past to save his timeline from Omega Red, while the Wolverine of the future comes to the present to kill Moira Mactaggert. Basically, it's Terminator happening twice simultaneously with the same person. And all ten chapters were now available, along with the Marvel Unlimited accompanying recap series The Life Of Wolverine.

In the pair of interlocking series, writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert will journey across Wolverine's history and future to deliver a transformative epic packed with revelations and exciting developments not just for Logan but for all of mutantkind. To prevent a tragedy, Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history—Professor Charles Xavier. But that is only the beginning… because for every life, there is a death! Fan-favorite eras, and the unwritten future, are explored anew in this time-shredding saga. And if readers want even more Wolverine, they can check out the 10-part LIFE OF WOLVERINE Infinity Comic. In the series, fans can explore the history of Wolverine in chronological order!

