Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Voices: Pride For Pride Month?

Bleeding Cool has heard the word that after the success of the Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices and Marvel Voices: Legacy comic books based on their popular podcast, that Marvel is planning a new volume for June. The Marvel Voices comic books aim to feature and spotlight a diverse range of characters from equally diverse creators and has been linked to the #OwnVoices hashtag.

And for Pride Month in June, Bleeding Cool has heard that you may be getting a Marvel Voices: Pride volume, celebrating Marvel Comics LGBTQ+ characters and creators.

It's been almost thirty years since Marvel first published Alpha Flight #106, in which Northstar came out as gay. Since then you have had many new characters and existing characters move away from the officially heteronormative status of pretty much every Marvel comic character before then. Hercules, Iceman, Marvel Boy, America Chavez, Viv Vision, Wiccan, Hulkling, Karma, Rictor, Shatterstar, Anole, Graymalkin, Bling, Destiny, Mystique, Daken, Flatman, Living Lightning, Mariko Tashida, Morph, Cullen Bloodstone, Pyro, Angela, Sera, and more.

It's not official yet. It is still a "rumour". But Marvel Comics is in the process of finalising its listings for June 2021, including which characters and which creators will be featured, and I understand it is currently on the schedule. Do you have a preference as to who will appear and from whom? Given the promise of Wiccan and Hulking with their marriage in Empyre and their recent honeymoon comic in King In Black, as well as Wiccan getting a WandaVision boost, they must be a shoo-in. But might there be some folk being introduced in the upcoming Children Of The Atom comic from the X-Men group due to appear – after all, it looks like they made their debut in a previous Marvel Voices title…