New Wedding Of Wiccan and Hulkling Scenes from Empyre #5 (Spoilers)

Want something to lift the mood? Definitely needed right now. Well, last week's Empyre #4 didn't set all the news headlines around the world on fire (as some overenthusiastic fool may have thought, but it got plenty of coverage in the geek and gay press (sometimes totally the same thing) for the wedding of Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulking, Bill and Ted.

Tomorrow's Empyre#4 continues that flashback for the happy couple… by Al Ewing, Dan Slott and Valerio Schiti. And it follows directly on from that issue Incoming #1 that we highlighted. Marvel Comics #1000 no longer gets a look-in. Remember Incoming #1? With this scene by Tini Howard, Jim Cheung and Romuloi Fajardo Jr?

They only have an hour before Hulking is called away to lead the Skrull and Kree empires. And now in Empyre #5 we discover what they did with it. They went and got married for the last half of it.

With a small crowd…

Then we have that scene from last week's Empyre #3.

And then they were back in Incoming #1

Maybe this scene from Marvel Comics #1000 may come into it a little later? A wider celebration once the events of Empyre are done with? Or will tragedy prevent it?

Empyre #5 is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

EMPYRE #5 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

APR200851

(W) Al Ewing, Dan Slott (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Jim Cheung

• Love and war – in the midst of cosmic cataclysm!

• One fan-favorite Marvel hero reveals their secret – as another faces the ultimate showdown with a monstrous foe!

• Meanwhile, an outer-space jailbreak leads to a trial by combat you'll have to see to believe…

• …but is it all too late to save Earth from two world-ending threats at once? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $4.99