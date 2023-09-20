Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: daredevil, December 2023, Gang War, luke cage, miles morales, Solicits

Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Gang War Solicits For December 2023

Here are Marvel's December 2023 Spider-Man and associated Gang War title solicits and solicitations in full.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, the Spider-Man event Gang War spins out of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run on Amazing Spider-Man, and a certain marriage that didn't happen, and will see a war declared between the gang lords of New York City, causing chaos throughout New York. As villains fight villains and crime envelops the city, Peter Parker will launch his own war! Well, he's evil now, right? Or has that been sorted by December?

Because it's General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman. Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Mary Jane, AKA Jackpot, gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe?

Here are Marvel's December 2023 Spider-Man and associated Gang War title solicits and solicitations in full. Expect the rest of Marvel's December 2023 solicits tomorrow.



AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/6

GANG WAR kicks off here! Super-crime is running rampant, and Spider-Man can't solve just one problem at a time. So, Spidey builds a team to take down ALL the super-criminals of New York City in 48 hours. Good luck, Spidey.



DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 (OF 4)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art and Cover by SERGIO DÁVILA

On Sale 12/13

The Heat is on in Hell's Kitchen! Elektra Natchios, former assassin turned Daredevil, has been recruited by Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang—the HEAT—whose violent schemes from the pages of Daredevil unfold!

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 (OF 4)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by RAMÓN F. BACHS

Cover by CAANAN WHITE

On Sale 12/13

Taking it to the streets! This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of Spider-Slayers. But he won't be alone: Cloak & Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Danny Rand guest-star!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/13

Amazing Team-Up as the Gang War rages on! New York is under siege as super villains and criminal gangs violently carve the city up like pie. Miles Morales' job? Save all of Brooklyn from destruction! But there are too many fires for the Spider-Men to put out on their own. The most unlikely super-allies will rise on BOTH sides. And while Miles has his hands full fighting criminals and escaping Scorpion and the anti-super Cape Killers task force, Hobgoblin is making his big move!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 12/20

GANG WAR continues! Battle lines are drawn, with Spidey and his crew being the only ones who can save all of New York City from the worst super criminals to ever super criminal! But is Tombstone on THEIR SIDE?! And you won't believe your eyes reading the last page of this issue!

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 (OF 3)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by CAIO MAJADO

Cover by DAVID AJA

On Sale 12/27

Whose side are you on? GANG WAR has thrown the crime lords and super heroes of New York into a deadly conflict and as both, Shang-Chi must play each side against each other in a dangerous game of deception! When he became leader of his family's Five Weapons Society, he promised to use it for good, but friends and foes alike have been unsure of his true intentions. The stakes of Gang War will force his hand as he vows to protect Chinatown and use the opportunity to eliminate the Five Weapon Society's biggest rivals! He'll use his world-class fighting skills as well as deceit, calculation, and manipulation to navigate the battlefields as he learns the Art of War is all about the shades of gray!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #14

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art and Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 12/27

The Prowler enters the battlefield! Hobgoblin launches his first strike in the Gang War, and he's offering no quarter for Spider-Man! And the Prowler joins the fight—but is he friend or foe?!

SPIDER-WOMAN #2

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by CAROLA BORELLI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 12/27

Spider-Woman goes to war! On the trail of the ruthless Diamondback and his mysterious backers, Jess commits a little corporate espionage, which may bury her in a dark corner of her past. Plus, the shadowy new villain Green Mamba prowls for a rematch Spider-Woman may not be ready for!

