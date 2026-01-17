Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man & Venom April 2026 Solicits Death Spiral

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Amazinjg Spider-Man, Death Spiral

Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man and Venom April 2026 solicits and sloicitations coming to the end of their Death Spiral

Two issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom apiece in Marvel's April 2026 solicits and solicitations, as Amazing Spider-Man is heading to #1000 and Venom is heading to #300. I think we all know what cover Venom #300 will reference. But first we have the Death Spiral crossover event between the two books, beginning in February and concluding in April…

"In DEATH SPIRAL, Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly teams up with current symbiote storytellers Al Ewing (Venom) and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage) to deliver a gut-wrenching super hero drama alongside a trio of all-star artists—Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz. SPIDER-MAN has returned to Earth just in time to face CARNAGE, who's discovered Spider-Man's secret identity in the mind of his newest host, EDDIE BROCK! When Spider-Man and Venom team up against the killer symbiote, another shocking secret is revealed as PETER PARKER discovers that MARY JANE is the ALL-NEW VENOM! It's a collision course of danger that explodes when Peter, Mary Jane, and Eddie find themselves in the crosshairs of TORMENT, a new serial killer supervillain with a mysterious—and deeply personal—connection to Spider-Man. No one is safe as Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage join forces to figure out who TORMENT is and stop their loved ones from getting caught in his web of death!"

VENOM #256 – DEATH SPIRAL PART SIX!

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Carlos Gómez

The serial killer Torment is following the path of the Death Spiral…and it's led straight to Dylan Brock! Now the son of Venom is alone, injured and on the run…and Venom's other child might be his only hope. But will Carnage choose to help Dylan…or kill him all over again? Because SOMEONE'S got to die… On Sale 4/1

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

Spider-Man is the LAST hero standing against Torment's onslaught! MJ, Eddie and Dylan are in Torment's sights. Peter can't save them all! And Torment's newest ally just tipped the scales in the serial killer's favor! On Sale 4/8

VENOM #257 – DEATH SPIRAL PART EIGHT!

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Carlos Gómez

Anna Watson and May Parker are caught in the Death Spiral, and their only hope is…Flash Thompson?! Will Spider-Man and Venom save the day, or will MJ and Peter's old wounds create a new tragedy? And where's Carnage in all this? Even when you find out – you STILL won't believe it! On Sale 4/15

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

Torment will get away with murder. Unless Spider-Man does the UNTHINKABLE… On Sale 4/22

