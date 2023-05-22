Marvel's "Classified" Comic Revealed as a Ms Marvel Title? Bleeding Cool has speculated that Marvel's Classified comic planned for August might have something to do with wAmazing Spider-Man #26.

Bleeding Cool has speculated that the nature of Marvel's Classified comic book planned for August might have something to do with the events of Amazing Spider-Man #26. This is how it appears in solicitations on Diamond's website.

CLASSIFIED #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230930

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

Stay tuned for more information (including the actual title) in July!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $4.99

But using Previewsworld's "View All Items In This Series" function, which is infinitely better than Lunar or Penguin Random House offers to readers or etailers, might reveal more. Because there, Classified #1 has another title on Diamond's servers, Reborn Anew.

APRH does inform me that the comic will have a Betsy Cola Homage variant cover, an Elena Casagrande Women Of Marvel variant, and Elizabeth Torque Team homage, a John Tyler Christopher Action Figure variant, a Lucaas Weneck homage variant, a Luciano Vecchio Team Hiomage variant, all of which combined suggests the debut of a new female character, while homaging previous first appearance covers.

Could this be the beginning of The Merry Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel? Marvel Comics revealed that Ms Marvel would meet her death in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #26, and that the Fallen Friend comic for July would feature her.

Bleeding Cool has speculated, however, that ahead of The Marvels movie, Kamal Khan will return – no longer an Inhuman but as a mutant, courtesy of Krakoas resurrection processes (and Marvel Studios synergy) and that this Classified comic book would feature her return. The "Reborn Anew" title would seem to fit that. Bleeding Cool previously reported on how Marvel was moving away from ever mentioning Ms Marvel as an Inhuman again, and that it looked like Monica Rambea was turning into a mutant as well.

Basically… is Ms Marvel going to join the X-Men? Zeb Wells has written the Amazing Spider-Man comic books as well as The Marvels movie. Will he be writing Reborn Andew and the continuing mutant adventures of Ms Marvel to come? That does seem to be what all the evidence is pointing towards. Let's see how this shakes out, shall we?

