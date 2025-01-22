Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, luna snow

Marvel's Concert Of Champions With Dazzler, Luna Snow & Spider-Gwen

Marvel's Concert Of Champions with Dazzler, Luna Snow, Lila Cheney and Spider-Gwen, by Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro, in April 2025

Jason Loo and Rafael Loureiro are the creative team for Marvel's Concert Of Champions with Dazzler, Luna Snow, Lila Cheney and Spider-Gwen, following on from the Dazzler series which gave every issue a brand new song. Might you expect another in this one-shot spotlighting Marvel's music-based super hero? With covers by Javier Garrón and Jeehyung Lee and out for the first week in April.

CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS #1

Written by JASON LOO Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

On Sale 4/2

"In addition to saving the world, some super heroes also know how to command a stage! This April, the heroes of the Marvel Universe who double as chart-topping music stars band together in CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS, an epic new one-shot arriving in April. Following their success on last year's Dazzler solo series, writer Jason Loo and artist Rafael Loureiro keep the hits coming as Dazzler joins fellow singing sensations like Luna Snow, Lila Cheney, and Spider-Gwen to put on a first-of-its-kind concert. Amidst the set lists, fans will get a backstage pass to explosive action as a villainous band threatens to steal the show! It's the first ever CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS, a festival bringing together the Marvel Universe's biggest and brightest musical stars! Headliners include Dazzler, spinning out from her recent hit-making limited series, K-pop sensation Luna Snow, interdimensional rockstar Lila Cheney and many more. And there will also be some surprising fans in attendance – including the sensational Spider-Gwen! But who – or what? – is the mysterious new metal band DEEP VOID – and what are their sinister intentions?! Musical mayhem is in store in the mighty Marvel manner!"

"I'm honored to work on Marvel's first annual music festival, and with a STACKED line-up," Loo shared. "Luna Snow was already on my playlist while I was writing the last Dazzler series, so getting to have her share the stage with Dazzler and Lila Cheney is a total dream. Also, get ready for DEEP VOID, 616's new black metal band, made-up of some familiar faces. That one song they have RIPS!"

