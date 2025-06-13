Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Marvel's Full One World Under Doom September 2025 Solicits

Marvel's Full One World Under Doom September 2025 Solicits sees Doctor Doom's secret exposed... but does anyone care?

At the end of the most recent issue of One World Under Doom, the battered and bruised Maria Hill turns up, with revelations about Doctor Doom, saying stuff like this:

And with two months until the next issue, out in August, there will be much discussion as to what Doctor Doom's big secret is. Maybe he's got Elon Musk on his side. But in Marvel's September 2025 One World Under Doom solicits, whatever this is, the Fantastic Four are acting on it. "Doom's secret – and how he's been able to win so much, so often – has been revealed. But how do you best the no-win scenario?" And in the main event book, "Doom finds his grip on power loosening… only a few can see the truth… it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…" Also, Red Hulk is being weaponised against Doom, Runaways have their own Doombot against Doom and Superior Avengers has Kristoff disappointed this father… Doom.

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 9/17

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

Doom's secret – and how he's been able to win so much, so often – has been revealed. But how do you best the no-win scenario? The Fantastic Four have an idea – but it'll take them to the frozen depths of Antarctica, deep into Doom's secret lair, where they'll face their greatest challenge yet. It's Doom vs. the Fantastic Four in a way you've never seen before…and to the winner goes the freedom of an entire planet!

RED HULK #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

On Sale 9/10

ALLIES? Ryker wants to turn Red Hulk into an even deadlier weapon! Will Wildstreak help Thunderbolt Ross escape Project Alpha, or will she keep him doomed to Ryker's experiments? And what terrible plans does War Wolf have for both?

RUNAWAYS #4 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

On Sale 9/10

THE MOST MAGICAL MINORU YET?

Have Gert's training lessons with a self-doubting Nico finally paid off? Is her power reclaimed? Will Karolina and her unlikely allies be able to find Nico and the rest of the Runaways before a much larger threat does? And has Doombot finally embraced the Will of Doom and turned on his family?!

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #6 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. Silva

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

On Sale 9/10

AVENGERS: DISASSEMBLED!

Kristoff did everything he could to make his father, Victor Von Doom, proud. This may be his biggest failure ever.

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 9/10

In ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7, fallout continues from the shocking reveals of last issue, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts. Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth… it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…

