Marvel's Gozilla Vs Avengers & DC's Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong

Marvel's Gozilla Vs Avengers #1 Versus DC Comics' Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2 #1, both out in June 2025

Article Summary Marvel heroes face Godzilla in "Godzilla Vs Avengers" comics by Walker and Jeanty, out June 18, 2025.

Epic battles across eras with Marvel's iconic heroes like Hulk, Spider-Man, and X-Men against Godzilla.

DC's "Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2" continues the battle against Titans, debuting June 4, 2025.

Featuring Titan-sized heroes and villains, offering thrilling showdowns with Godzilla and Kong.

As predicted, David F. Walker and Georges Jeanty's Gozilla Vs. Avengers #1, part of the six one-shots where Marvel heroes battle Godzilla across different eras, arrives in June. The fifth in a series of six comic book one-shots pitting the King of the Monsters against Marvel's most iconic super heroes. Will Thor be next?

GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1

Written by DAVID F. WALKER Art by GEORGES JEANTY Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW Godzilla King of the Monsters Homage Variant Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED Variant Cover by MITSUHIRO ARITA Virgin Variant Cover by MITSUHIRO ARITA Vs. Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

ROUND FIVE: VS. THE NEW AVENGERS! The original New Avengers return to face an unstoppable enemy – GODZILLA! In the aftermath of a massive battle between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar, S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to make sense of what went down – but everyone's telling a different story! What really happened during that fateful clash? Find out when Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Earth's Mightiest Kaiju! On Sale 6/18

With covers by Leinil Francis Yu, Nick Bradshaw's Monster Homage, Lee Garbett's Vs. Variant Cover, Michael Allred and Mitsushiro Arita.

"Taking place across various eras of both Marvel Comics AND Godzilla storytelling, the highly anticipated Godzilla Vs. one-shots kick off next week in GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr. Following this Silver Age bout with Marvel's First Family, Godzilla will have a '70s-inspired slugfest with the strongest there is in GODZILLA VS. HULK #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli, a pulse-pounding encounter with a black suited Spidey in GODZILLA VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 by Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw, and a throwdown with Marvel's Merry Mutants during their '90s heyday in GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Emilio Laiso. Then, Godzilla marches into the 21st century to take on Brian Michael Bendis' groundbreaking New Avengers lineup in GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1! "As a child, I was raised on Godzilla movies, and as an adult, the New Avengers was a beautiful reminder of why I love comics," Walker shared. "The lineup of iconic characters in the New Avengers was a beautiful mix of quirky personalities and big adventures that kept me coming back every month. Bringing Godzilla and the New Avengers together for an epic showdown has allowed me to work with characters I have loved for a long time, in a way that I hope is as entertaining for fans to read as it was for me to write." "There are few things in life that feel better then when you get to recreate your childhood passions as a 'serious' adult," Jeanty shared. "Drawing this one-shot allowed me to package two things I loved in my youth, Godzilla and the Avengers, and put it in a comic book! It has been a joy drawing these pages. I hope everyone who picks up this book will see all the love that went into to it."

While DC Comics is are showing off more of their Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2 #1 by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce out on the 4th of June.

"Duce reunites with writer Brian Buccellato for this seven-issue sequel to the acclaimed series that continues the battle between the Super Heroes of the DC Universe and the Titans of Legendary Comics' Monsterverse. In the aftermath of last year's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Task Force X launches a plan to develop hybrid Titans that Amanda Waller can control to guard against future Titan attacks on our Earth. To stop Task Force X, the Justice League travels to Legendary Earth and must face the dangers of the Hollow Earth, Kong, and Godzilla, King of the Monsters!"

"This Titan-size threat will require a Titan-size response, and the Justice League will fight fire with fire, as readers will see "titanized" versions of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains facing off against Kong, Godzilla, and other Legendary monsters. In addition to new Titans from the Legendary Comics Monsterverse, the series will also feature the comic book return of Col. Lee Shaw, who first appeared in the 2014 graphic novel Godzilla: Awakening."

Issue #1 features a main cover by series artist Duce, with variant covers by Dan Mora, Alan Quah, Gabriel Hardman, John Giang, Kevin Maguire, and Carlos D'Anda.

