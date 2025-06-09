Marvel's One World Under Doom #7 September 2025 Solicitation

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Marvel Comics' One World Under Doom #7 September 2025 solicitation

Article Summary Marvel's One World Under Doom #7 reveals the fallout of Doctor Doom's tightening global control.

Mister Fantastic prepares a desperate last gamble as Doom's grip on power starts slipping.

Rebellions erupt worldwide as Doom violently suppresses opposition, racing toward a dramatic climax.

Ryan North and R.B. Silva continue the bold event, setting up Marvel's next era with high stakes.

I think One World Under Doom for the Marvel Universe is going to be what COVID-19 was for us. Lots of people died, the world changed significantly in our response to the threat, and now they'll just sit around in each other's comic books saying, I can't believe it's X years since One World Under Doom, wasn't that weird, right? I baked a lot of sourdough bread. Anyway, Marvel Comics has released the solicitation for One World Under Doom #7 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, for September, and it appears that Mister Fantastic is a betting man…

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 9/10

Doctor Doom's rule grows stronger with each passing month, but Marvel's heroes aren't giving up! Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM series continues to steer Marvel storytelling through a bold new era that sees DOCTOR DOOM reign supreme! From his initial takeover to his pulse-pounding battle against Dormammu alongside the Avengers in this week's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5, the nine-issue series packs the event's biggest developments and lays the groundwork for various tie-in issues and future stories. It's the can't-miss series of the summer, and today, fans can peek ahead and check out the cover of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7, on sale in September. As ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM approaches its dramatic conclusion, both Doom and his adversaries are more determined than ever to control Earth's fate!

In ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #7, fallout continues from the shocking reveals of last issue, and Doom finds his grip on power loosening. But he's not going to give it up without a fight – on several fronts.

Doom once sought glory, but that glory is now dead. All that is left is power and control as rebellions in several countries are quickly – and brutally – put down. As Doom prepares to make his final stand, and a world's army stands against him, only a few can see the truth… it's not enough. Emperor Doom is going to win. And so Mr. Fantastic prepares a last, desperate gamble…

Who's going to bet on green?

