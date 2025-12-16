Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Armageddon, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, Queen In Black

Marvel's Version Of Free Comic Book Day – Armageddon & Queen In Black

Marvel's Version Of Free Comic Book Day, Comics Giveaway Day, with Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Armageddon and Queen In Black

Article Summary Marvel unveils Comics Giveaway Day for 2026, its own spin on Free Comic Book Day with exclusive issues.

New titles debuting include Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Armageddon/X-Men, and Queen In Black previews.

Comics feature major Marvel Universe events like a new symbiote saga and the summer Armageddon storyline.

Bonus releases include stories from Alien, Predator, Planet of the Apes, and kid-friendly Spidey adventures.

Bleeding Cool reported that Lunar and Universal Distribution were hosting Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, for the 2nd of May, 2026. But the comic publishers going through Penguin Random House were doing their own sympatico version labelled Comics Giveaway Day without the trademark. And now Marvel Comics has dropped theirs, to launch Armageddon and Queen In Black…

"Experience every corner of the main Marvel Universe with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026 and ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026 continues the countdown to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000; sets up the upcoming symbiote event, QUEEN IN BLACK; and teases what's on the horizon for the monstrous INFERNAL HULK! ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026 will present a key chapter for Marvel's 2026 summer event, ARMAGEDDON; deliver a prelude to the next X-Men milestone; and check in with Marvel's First Family.Then, enjoy Marvel's acclaimed 20th Century Studios storytelling with stories set in some of the world's most iconic sci-fi franchises with ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026. And for little ones, SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026 provides the best first comic book experience you can get with a Spidey & his Amazing Friends adventure guest starring Jeff the Land Shark and Symbie!"

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026

Written by SALADIN AHMED, JORDAN MORRIS & MORE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI AND MORE!

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in Jordan Morris' story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters.

All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes!

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026

Written by DANIELLE KREGER

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven't seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff's world upside down!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!