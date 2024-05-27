Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane watson, MJ, spider-verse

Mary Jane Watson Made Impossibly Ugly By Marvel This Week (Spoilers)

Mary Jane Watson's shared book with Felicia Hary, Jackpot And The Black Cat #3, is out this Wednesday from Marvel Comics. It includes the usual hot couples meeting up for croissants that you have come to expect from this comic.

Yes, yes, even if one of them is Paul, shut up.

But it's not always the case across the multiverse for Mary Jane. Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 is also out on Wednesday shows. On the Dinosaur Marvel Universe, Earth 99476, Spider-Rex has to deal with what Curt Conners has done to MJ. And it's not good.

He's turned her into a human being! Disgusting, as all saurus sapiens will tell you.

I mean, it's enough that he has to hang around so many during the Spider-Verse titles, rather than be actually married to one. Still, saving MJ – or being saved by MJ – is what a Spider does, whatever universe he or she is in—most of them. But Spider-Rex isn't the only member of Earth 99476 in this week's Marvel Comics; Britannica Rex is joining in with the Captain Britain Corps ahead of the wedding of Mystique and Destiny…

… and yes, more on that in another upcoming spoilery article on Bleeding Cool. And remember, the Violent Swan can break your arm.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240686

(W) Nilah Magruder, Alex Segura (A) Marcus Williams, Salvador Larroca (CA) Chad Wayne Hardin

Witness the comic-book debut of the SPIDER-WOMAN from the smash hit ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE MOVIE! That's right, the Jessica Drew that stole that great movie is coming to the comics with a story from NILAH MAGRUDER and MARCUS WILLIAMS working with the filmmakers! And if that's not enough, witness the true birth of the Spider-Society setting up the next SPIDER-VERSE storytelling epic!

Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: $4.99 JACKPOT BLACK CAT #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240683

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Pablo Villalobos

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

The mysterious and deadly blackmail ring of NYC comes to a head, with our heavy-hitting heroines' heads on the block! Black Cat will need all her luck and Jackpot is going to have to hit it big if they have a chance of saving the city!

Rated TIn Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: $3.99 X-MEN WEDDING SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240705

(W) Kieron Gillen, Yoon Ha Lee, Various (A) Various (CA) Jan Bazaldua

WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA!

Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest running – gay couples in history. Somewhere in their 100+ years together, the pair married, but we've never seen the event on the page. This year, Marvel's Voices: Pride makes history with Marvel's first woman-to-woman wedding! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there's a lot more to the story. We promise party crashing! Villainy! Romance! In the classic tradition of Fantastic Four Annual #3 and X-Men #30, this anthology will be a must-read for every comics fan. Featuring the Marvel debuts of award-winning writers Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) and M. Louis (Agents of the Realm), and much more talent to be announced!

Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $9.99

