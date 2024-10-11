Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: massive-verse, NYCC

Massive-Verse Invites Everyone To Friday Night Drinks At NYCC

Massive-Verse Invites Everyone to Friday Night Drinks at New York Comic Con... What's the Worst That Could Happen?

Article Summary Join the Massive-Verse crew for Friday night drinks at Barcade during NYCC for fun and games.

Catch creators like Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa in panels and signings at NYCC.

Experience Bear McCreary's musical panel with special guests, including Kid Cudi.

Purchase exclusive Massive-Verse prints and signed copies at the event.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. Including titles such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published in 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. And they are coming to New York Comic Con.

Enter The Massive-Verse

Thu Oct 17-2:oopm Room 409

Kyle Higgins, Marcelo Costa, Rod Reis, Mat Groom, Brian Buccellato, Geraldo Borges, Ryan Parrott

Moon Man Featuring Kid Cudi

Thu Oct 17-6:1spm Main Stage

Scott Mescudi. Kyle Higgins. Marco Locati

Bear McCreary: Musical Worldbuilding

Fri Oct 18-2:3opm Main Stage

Bear McCreary, Rufus Wainwright, Mat Groom., Kyle Higgins, Ramon K Perez

Massive-Verse Meet-Up

Fri Oct 18-8:30pm

Barcade, 148 W 24th St

Kyle Higgins, who will be at Artist Alley in booth G-40, says "This year, we're going to be joined by a host of talented Black Market and Massive-Verse folks like Marcelo Costa (Radiant Black), Brian Buccellato (NO/ONE), Geraldo Borges (NO/ONE), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red), Marco Locati (Moon Man) and Rod Reis (C.O.W.L.), as well as the ever-amazing Bear McCreary and Kid Cudi for panels, signings and our now-annual Massive-Verse Meetup at Barcade on Friday night."

"For those who missed our meetup last year or for those who are thinking about coming for the first time, here's the deal— it's super chill and a total blast! We'll be at Barcade on Friday night starting at 8:30pm and honestly, we'll probably be there quite late. (Last year, Mat Groom and I somehow made it to 4am pizza, if that's any indication…) Barcade is one of my favorite hangs in LA and the Chelsea location in NY is just as awesome. There will be drinks, food and so many arcade games. I'll be handing out tokens— everyone's first game is on me!"

Feek free to send photos of the drink-up to Bleeding Cool, I will totally run them. They will also have books, prints, pins and copies of the Supermassive 2024 Black Market Exclusive Foil signed by Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Joe Clark and Mat Groom.

Not long now…

