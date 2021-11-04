Matt Baker Horror in the Elusive Voodoo Annual #1, Up for Auction

Farrell Publication's Voodoo Annual #1 is a comic book that Pre-Code Horror collectors rarely want to part with, and it's easy to see why. It's a scarce 100-page giant squarebound edition comic book that includes Matt Baker art from the height of the notoriously-difficult Pre-Code era. Although the title is part of publisher Farrell Publications Voodoo series, Voodoo Annual #1 certainly ran the gamut of comic book horror, including ghosts, ghouls, black magic, vampires, and more. There are sixteen stories in all in this squarebound PCH classic, and there's a rare chance to get one with this Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in Thursday's 2021 November 4 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Showcase Auction #40183 at Heritage Auctions.

Squarebound comic books and predominantly black covers are both notorious among collectors for being difficult to get in high grade — and the combination of both makes Voodoo Annual #1 a particularly tough get in anything above very low grade. Just how tough to get is Voodoo Annual #1 in grade? Only about 10 unrestored copies have traded hands at public auction over the past 20 years, and the CGC 4.0 copy available in this auction is the highest-graded unrestored copy up for auction since 2018. Serious Pre-Code Horror collectors don't like to part with this one, and it's easy to see why. But there's a Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in Thursday's 2021 November 4 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Showcase Auction #40183 at Heritage Auctions.

Voodoo Annual #1 (Farrell, 1952) CGC VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages. Only the fifth CGC-graded copy Heritage has offered. Giant squarebound 100 page edition. Matt Baker art. Overstreet lists this book as "scarce." Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $406. CGC census 11/21: 3 in 4.0, 16 higher.

View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3728347004 and purchase grader's notes if available.