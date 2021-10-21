Matt Kindt, Tyler Jenkins, & Hilary Jenkins' Apache Delivery Service

Apache Delivery Service is a new comic book series by Matt Kindt, Tyler Jenkins, and Hilary Jenkins, the creative team behind Fear Case, launching from Dark Horse Comics on January 2022.

In the jungles of Vietnam, two men are on the hunt for a cache of missing gold from World War II. The men follow a trail of mysteriously mutilated corpses as they navigate through jungle, war, and a maze of caves. Can these men trust each other? Is there a serial killer on the loose? And is there truth to the rumors – that a clan of ancient witches is guarding the missing Nazi gold? Following the recent announcement of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Kindt's Dept. H, the bizarre and horrifying Apache Delivery Service is the latest Kindt title to be published by Dark Horse, joining the likes of Crimson Flower, Ether, Fear Case, and Mind MGMT. "Easily the most unsettling story I've written and for-sure the creepiest art I've seen Tyler and Hilary come up with." – Matt Kindt "I have been wanting to make a book set during and in the Vietnam War for a really long time; it is such an interesting period. This book has been a joy to work on. Matt's scripts are intense and subtle and delivers a rather grim ride into hell." – Tyler Jenkins

Apache Delivery Service #1 (of 4) will be in comic shops on the 5th of January, 2022, and will be part of Dark Horse Comics' January 2022 solicitations whenever they go live. At this stage, probably tomorrow, but you never know, do you? Or when they will announce the inevitable TV/movie and everyone will rush to buy copies. Dark Horse Comics seems to suggest you might try doing this at the beginning…