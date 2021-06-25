Mazebook and Snake Eyes On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers

Last month saw Maria Llovet's Porcelain from Ablaze on the front cover of last month's Diamond Previews catalogue, a first for the publisher, with King Spawn, on the back and Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook's new Black Hammer universe series, The Unbelievable Unteens, on the order form. Jeff Lemire makes it two for two this month, with his Mazebook series on the front cover of Diamond Previews out next week, with comics and other stuff shipping from September 2021 onwards. As Jeff Lemire explores one man's memory and grief in their new Dark Horse Comics' series, Mazebook. Though it is not the only book from the

The back cover goes for the toys, with Diamond Select Toys' Snake Eyes PVC Diorama, the next release in the G.I. Joe Gallery series. Whilk sporting Free Comic Book Day celebrates its twentieth-anniversary down the catalogue spine.

While on the retailer order form, writer-artist Mirka Andolfo's new Red Sonja series from Dynamite Entertainment. The Diamond Previews Gems of the Month are below:

BOOM! Studios' Maw #1

Dark Horse Comics' Mazebook #1 and Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Red Sonja #1

IDW Publishing's Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle #1

Image Comics' Frontiersman #1 and Primordial #1

Marvel Comics' Dark Ages #1

Jeff Lemire doesn't only have Mazebook and the other Black Hummer books at Dark Horse Comics, he and Andrea Sorrentino also investigate the aftermath of long-forgotten missions from the earliest days of the Space Age in Image Comics' Primordial. Kevin Eastman follows up the success of IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin with a Design Archive book, Dark Horse Comics also celebrates 30 years of Sonic with the Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-Speed-Ia, Philippe Girard explores the life of one of the 20th-century's great artists in Drawn+Quarterly's Leonard Cohen: On a Wire and much more that we'll be diving into through the next week. The new Diamond Previews goes on sale next week on Wednesday, the 30th of June.