King Spawn Joins Porcelain On Diamond Previews Cover Next Week

Bleeding Cool previously reported that Maria Llovet's Porcelain from Ablaze would be on the front cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue, a first for the publisher. On the back will be the cover to King Spawn, the new ongoing series from Todd McFarlane.And on the order form will be Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook's new Black Hammer universe series, The Unbelievable Unteens.

ON OUR FRONT COVER: A woman enters a psychedelic world in which children turn into dolls inside a mysterious house in the desert in Maria Llovet's Porcelain from Ablaze.

ON OUR ORDER FORM COVER: Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook's new Black Hammer universe series, The Unbelievable Unteens (JUN210271) from Dark Horse Comics, asks the metaphysical question — who is the creator and who is the created?

The June PREVIEWS Features:

Theme — Pride MonthPride Month: Every June, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities recognize Pride Month in memory of the victims of the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. This annual celebration hails LGBTQ+ civil rights victories, commemorates sacrifices made by LGBTQ+ members and their allies, and acknowledges the distances yet ahead for global equality for all persons under law. Retailers and readers of all stripes may recognize Pride Month for the proliferation of Pride parades across the globe, which invite all attendees to come as they are and to feel a joyful sense of belonging. It is in this same spirit of welcoming togetherness that PREVIEWS is proud to highlight a wide array of comics stories both about and from our siblings in the LGBTQ+ communities. Look for the Pride Month icon throughout this issue.

Gems of the Month: June's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Better Angels: A Kate Warne Adventure HC

· Dark Horse Comics' Killer Queens #1 and The Unbelievable Unteens: From the World of Black Hammer #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's KISS: Phantom Obsession #1

· IDW Publishing's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures–The Monster of Temple Peak #1 and Transformers: King Grimlock #1

· Image Comics' Echolands #1 and King Spawn #1

· Marvel Comics' Black Panther #1

catBUZZ: PREVIEWS takes a look at some of the blockbuster books and products coming out in the months ahead. John Romita, Jr. returns to Marvel Comics in Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four #35 as writer Dan Slott unleashes Kang's ultimate plan — to destroy the Fantastic Four throutout time! Plus, Jeff Jensen and George Schall introduces readers to a true-life 19th-century heroine who saved Abraham Lincoln from as assassination plot in BOOM! Studios' original graphic novel, Better Angels: A Kate Warne Adventure; Batwoman collaborators J.H. Williams III and W. Haden Blackman reunite for a genre-bending fantasy in Image Comics' Echolands; Titan Comics' adapts a classic sword-and-sorcery tale from Michael Moorcock in Elric: The Dreaming City; the late John Lewis continues his graphic novel autobiography and story of the Civil Rights Movement in Abrams' Run; and many more products coming you will look forward to in the months to come

catBUZZ Toys: On the catalog's flip side, PREVIEWS looks at some upcoming toy projects that will have fans excited in the months to come. Diamond Select Toys turns to Sony's best-selling Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game for the Marvel Gamerverse: Spider-Man Miles Morales PVC Diorama. Plus, McFarlane Toys presents the Malefik Spawn Action Figure based on Mortal Kombat 11; Hero Collector introduces a new line of collectibles, the Marvel Vs. Resin Statue Collection; Deadpool rides to the rescue astride a unicorn with Good Smile's Marvel: Deadpool Nendoroid DX figure; Mezco's 5 Points Presents: Superman (The Mechanical Monsters) Deluxe Figure Box Set is a 3-figure box set that takes its cue from the classic Fleischer Studios Superman cartoons; and other exiting toys will be coming your way this year.

PREVIEWS Exclusive Merchandise: Each month PREVIEWS offers a selection of products that can only be found at your local comic shop. Among this month's exclusive items, Icon Heroes shows there's more than meets the eye to office accessories with a line of Transformers products, including the Transformers: Soundwave Bust Resin Business Card Holder (JUN212892), the Transformers: Matrix of Leadership Bookends (JUN212887), and the Transformers: Grimlock Red Sword Letter Opener (JUN212886). Plus, Hiya Toys has more exclusive action figures based on the Alien and Predator film franchises, including the Alien: Ripley in Spacesuit 4-Inch Action Figure (JUN212758) and the AVP: Invisible Chopper Predator 4-Inch Action Figure (JUN212759). Look for the PREVIEWS Exclusive icon throughout the catalog to find these and other exciting products you can find only at your local comic shop in the months ahead.

Indie Edge: PREVIEWS talks to Maria Llovet about her work on Eros/Psyche from Ablaze and with Brian Azzarello for the Faithless trilogy from BOOM! Studios, upcoming projects, and some of the books she enjoys.

Editor's Note: In this month's Editor's Note, PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser looks forward to summer, talks about his experience with the COVID vaccine, and looks forward to August's Free Comic Book Day.