McFarlane and Michelinie Spider-Man Omnibus Tops Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Lots of omnibus punch up thanks to a higher price point, especially for Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie's Amazing Spider-Man Omnibus reprint, as well as Patrick Gleason continuing his own webhead magic. We have a good-looking launch from Shadecraft too…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS



Publication Price Publisher AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MICHELINIE MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS CURSE MAN-THING #1 GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KIRBY DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #1 CVR A GARBETT $3.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 3RD PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MICHELINIE MCFARLANE OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS LOKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 KIRBY DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 ROSS CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SILK #1 (OF 5) BARTEL SILK WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SHADECRAFT #1 CVR B JOCK $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BLACK CAT #4 BARTEL BLACK CAT WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #19 BARTEL EMMA FROST WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SILK #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SILK #1 (OF 5) JEEHYUNG LEE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NOCTERRA #1 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) KIB $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1 BARTEL WOMENS HISTORY VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR BY HICKMAN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 03 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) STEGMAN VAR KIB $4.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS UNLTD HEIR TO DARKNESS #1 CVR A MORA (C: 1-0-0 $7.99 BOOM DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #3 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #7 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #6 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 SILVA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING X-MEN CLASSIC OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS X OF SWORDS HC BROOKS DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS MIKE MIGNOLA QUARANTINE SKETCHBOOK HC (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 DARK HORSE AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER IMBALANCE LIBRARY EDITION HC (C: 1-1-2) $39.99 DARK HORSE IMMORTAL IRON FIST COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 KANE DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS HC LARRAZ CVR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY AARON & ASRAR HC $34.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES DEADPOOL ADAMANTIUM COLLECTION SLIPCASE HC $200.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 01 (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS BRANDON SANDERSON WHITE SAND TP VOL 01 $19.99 DYNAMIC FORCES FROM HELL MASTER EDITION HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 IDW – TOP SHELF BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $4.99 BOOM AVENGERS VIBRANIUM COLLECTION SLIPCASE HC $200.00 MARVEL COMICS