Media Reports Of Riots in Manhattan – In Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR

It's Amazing Spider-Man time. Yesterday, anticipating considerable disquiet regarding the Presidential election, stores in midtown Manhattan began boarding up their windows. Not Midtown Comics (it's on a second floor) but all around Times Square. The New York Times reported "The sidewalk outside the Disney Store in Times Square was filled not with captivated children sporting mouse ears but with workers attaching plywood to the storefront" reporting that "On Sunday, tensions flared in Manhattan when police officers clashed with a group of protesters who had gathered to confront supporters of Mr. Trump" and that "For weeks, fears have grown that no matter who wins, the aftermath of the election could include unrest."

With the results of the election still in limbo, no such violence or clashes was reported last night… but today's Amazing Spider-Man #51.LR comic book by Nick Spencer, Matthew Rosenberg and Federico Vicentini from Marvel Comics will provide any of the non-existent media coverage that some may have been expecting.

With the media of Marvel's New York reporting vandalism on the streets of Manhattan, fighting police, including the Krakoan embassy. With the New Warriors arriving to help stem the violence.

No, not those New Warriors, their book was never published. Only YouTube commentators think it ever was. No, the classic New Warriors, Speedball, Night Thrasher, etc.

Though maybe they should have brought in the New New Warriors, as the Old New Warriors seem as useful as a chocolate teapot on the streets of New York.

I expect that Marvel are very pleased that any anticipating protests didn't take place – at least not today. Or they might have had to pull the comic book. They still might…

And as we suggested last week, Doctor Strange does continue his inquiry into the events that readers all know well as One More Day… which may have more resonance across the Marvel Universe today, to those reading Avengers #38.

