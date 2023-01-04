Meet Peter Palmer, Spiderman Without a Hyphen in Today's Spider-Man

Peter Palmer was an American actor cast in the lead of the musical Li'l Abner, a Broadway adaptation of the comic strip, after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show. In 1959, he played the role in the movie version and made his name well known. And somehow, between Amazing Fantasy #15's first appearance of Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man #1 the following year (60 years ago this year), Stan Lee slipped and changed his character's name from Peter Parker to Peter Palmer, though it was switched back for Amazing Spider-Man #2.

And now in the current Spider-Man #2 comic book by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley published today, with Peter Parker somehow lost to the Spider-Verse, the team of Web Warriors need a replacement.

A team that stretched across reality, including actual spiders, dinosaurs, cars, and Spider-Man computer game images (though no one yet with hot dog fingers) they have to go further than ever before to find a replacement.

And bring back Peter Palmer from Amazing Spider-Man #1, now confirmed as a Spider-Man in his own right. Sorry, I mean Spiderman.

Because, although he was Spider-Man as Peter Palmer in Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 1963, in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, his first appearance as Peter Parker, dropped the hyphen.

And it has been a sore spot for Spider-Man writer Dan Slott over the years, on Twitter.

Dan Slott: Spider-Man can HEAR when you forget it. #HyphenSenseTingling

Dan Slott: On my deathbed my final words will probably be, "Spider-Man… with… a hyphen…." And my obituary will read, "Spiderman writer dies".

Dan Slott: Reminder: It's Spider-Verse. With a hyphen.

Dan Slott: Have an Amazing #SpiderManDay! (Just imagine there's a hyphen in there, okay? )

Dan Slott: Saw "Spiderman" trending… and I have to admit, it stung. It's "Spider-Man". With a hyphen. Please. Also, new gripe: It's "Tobey" Maguire. Not "Toby".

Dan Slott: Spidey-Fact: In Spain it's "Spiderman" without the hyphen.

Tom Taylor: Spider-Man is trending without the hyphen. Somewhere, fellow Spidey writer, @DanSlott, is screaming.

Gail Simone: Guys, it is fundamental to @danslott 's character arc that he doesn't kill, unless someone forgets the hyphen.

Dan Slott: In 2021 I'm gonna freak so many of you out by how many times I *won't* correct people for leaving Spider-Man's hyphen out. Watch this. Spiderman. Spiderman. Spiderman. No. I haven't been hacked. Just living with reckless abandon. Rules? There are no more rules! 2021. Bring it.

And a month ago:

Dan Slott: People used to use my twitter feed to narc on people who left the hyphen out of "Spider-Man". Now they use it to narc on people who slam the She-Hulk show as "not being like the comics"… but who haven't read my run. I ain't the Sheriff of Comic Town, kiddos.

And then in last month's Spider-Man #1 by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley reveals, breaking into song. A very familiar song, albeit with some brand-new lyrics.

The Reddit group RespectTheHyphen should be having a lot of fun today… as their hero has br=etrayed them!

SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221162

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That's truly all we can say until you read #3.

Rated TIn Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: $3.99