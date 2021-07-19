Meet the Hyborian Ghost Rider in Savage Avengers #22 [Preview]

In this preview of Savage Avengers #22, Conan the Barbarian has seemingly returned to the Hyborian Age, and he comes up against a new foe: a spider-riding Ghost Rider? Yes, the Hyborian Age apparently had its own Ghost Rider, and he's really freaking pissed at Conan. Can Conan defeat this Ghost Rider and make his way back to the Marvel Universe of the present to continue his adventures? Probably. It's comics, you know? They've got a schedule to keep up with, and Conan will want to be around for the next super-mega-crossover event. Check out the preview of Savage Avengers #22, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, below.

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210662

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Patrick Zircher (CA) Valerio Giangiordano

Conan and Ghost Rider get to the bottom of Nightmare's machinations and his werewolves' origins…and Johnny Blaze isn't the first Ghost Rider that Conan has encountered – he knew one back in Hyboria that rode around on a GIANT SPIDER. This chapter proves you can't spell "flashback" without the "AAH!"

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99