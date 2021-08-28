Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter Sell Scholastic Two New OGNs

Megan Wagner Lloyd & Michelle Mee Nutter, creators of Allergic and the upcoming Squished graphic novels have sold two more to Scholastic. Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix has acquired world rights to their two standalone middle-grade graphic novels, Luna and Ouch. In Luna, a 12-year-old girl and her father have moved to the town where her late mother grew up, and Luna attempts to understand her mother through the naturalist notebooks she left behind, all while trying to make a new friend, connect with her very formal grandmother, and reconcile her ideas of family and feeling at home. In Ouch, a car accident puts 11-year-old River, an outdoor adventurer, in the hospital with a broken pelvis, and she has to figure out how to stay occupied as she recovers and consider how she can return to her old life as she faces a new normal.

Luna will be published by Scholastic/Graphix in 2025. Megan Wagner Lloyd was represented by her agent Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary Agency and Michelle Mee Nutter by her agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency.

Scholastic Corporation is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest comic book publisher in North America. This kind of publishing extension using other brands, with graphic novels being one of many options for extending an idea is another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries, and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea, or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.