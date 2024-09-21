Melissa F Olson's Archaic #1 in Ahoy Comics' December 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Melissa F Olson, Sally Cantirino

Melissa F Olson, author of the Old World novels, including the Scarlett Bernard series and the Boundary Magic series, is launching her first comic book series with I Walk With Monsters artist Sally Cantirino. Archaic #1 launches in Ahoy Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations and it has a bit of a Yonderland feel to it…

ARCHAIC #1 (OF 5) CVR A CANTIRINO (MR)

AHOY COMICS

OCT241224

OCT241225 – ARCHAIC #1 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY INCV KANGAS (MR)

OCT241226 – ARCHAIC #1 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV VIECELI (MR)

(W) Melissa F. Olson (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

The first comic from acclaimed novelist Melissa F. Olson, author of the Old World series! Meet Tess Halliday, a broke single mom desperate to protect her kids from vicious criminals trying to collect on her ex-husband's debts. Following a mysterious message, Tess flees to the mysterious island of Demonde-a place of demons, legendary creatures, and a family secret that just might cost Tess her life. Artist Sally Cantrino (I Walk With Monsters) deftly brings this mystical world to life.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BABS #5 (OF 6) CVR A BURROWS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

OCT241227

OCT241228 – BABS #5 (OF 6) CVR B 4 COPY INCV MCREA (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Jacen Burrows

More sword-and-social-satire action from the acclaimed Ennis/Burrows team! In the depths of Tiberius Toledo's diamond mine, Babs and her allies toil in captivity, until an escape plan forms-involving the libidinous Head Guard and a shocking sacrifice of virtue!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

PROJECT CRYPTID TP VOL 02 (MR)

AHOY COMICS

OCT241229

(W) Alisa Kwitney, Matt Ligeti, Carol Lay, Various (A) Jamal Igle, Ryan Kelly, Mauricet, Various (CA) Richard Pace

This new, lighthearted collection features stories of Yetis, sea serpents, the Jamaican Crow, "Florida Man," and many more mythical creatures-including not one but two tales of the Jersey Devil! A diverse array of comics talent ranges from ancient Mongolia and the northern reaches of Alaska to the mean streets of Brooklyn, all in search of the world's most bizarre creatures.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

WRONG EARTH DEAD RINGERS #5 (OF 5) (RES)

AHOY COMICS

OCT241231

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Juan Castro (A / CA) Jamal Igle

Conclusion of the only multiverse book you need! Copycat, that demonic dean of dastardly and difficult-to-detect disguises, escalates his crime spree-but a terrible tragedy has robbed Earth-Alpha's caped crimefighters of their motivation to care. Conclusion of the only multiverse book you need! Copycat, that demonic dean of dastardly and difficult-to-detect disguises, escalates his crime spree-but Dragonflyman is ready for him, until tragic news tempers the hero's triumph.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

TOXIC AVENGER #3 (OF 5) CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

OCT241232

OCT241233 – TOXIC AVENGER #3 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY INCV BORS (MR)

OCT241234 – TOXIC AVENGER #3 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Fred Harper

Continuing the hit reinvention of the classic film/animation series! In the wake of the catastrophic chemical spill in Tromaville, the corporation responsible dispatches its private army, the armored Radiation Rangers, to violently contain the PR damage-until Toxie uncovers the soldiers' frightening secret!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

