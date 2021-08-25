Mephisto, Green Goblin, Amazing Spider-Man #71 – Were We All Wrong?

Bleeding Cool has doubled down on the theory that Kindred is the original Harry Osborne, the one who died before Mephisto changed everything in One More Day, which brought Harry Osborne back to life, as if he'd never been away. And that it was the original Harry who went to Hell and, somehow, courtesy of Mephisto, returned as the demonic entity Kindred, messing with Peter Parker's life and arranging all the events to turn against him and his friends and family, in some enormous act of vengeance. But today's Amazing Spider-Man #71 goes some what to confirming this – but also some moved away from it. We see an early meeting between Norman Osborne and… someone.

Cain and Abel of course. And a deal with the devil is in the offing.

That Mephisto was behind the success of Norman Osborne against his business rivals, as seen in previous storylines.

But also the suggestion that the devilry of Mephisto and the visage of the Green Goblin are linked. Everyone loves those pointy ears, don't they?

But also that the price for this success was the soul, not of Norman Osborne but of his son, Harry. Which explains Harry's direct trip to hell, even if he was a reformed man at that time, and maybe Mephistio's greater interest in him. But maybe there's more. Maybe there is more deceit in this. And maybe the Chameleon is hiding something more.

Would Kindred have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for those pesky kids? What is behind the mask behind the mask? And were we wrong the whole time?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 SINW

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210535

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira, More (CA) Mark Bagley

• Over in Sinister War, Spider-Man is facing two Sinister Sixes.

• But, then, what is he doing HERE?

• Just want to say, trying not to spoil – you don't quite understand how intense and impossible this situation is for Peter Parker.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99