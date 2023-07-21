Posted in: Comics | Tagged: power girl, sdcc, supergirl

Metropolis Too Small For Both Supergirl And Power Girl At DC Comics

In recent Infinite Frontier, Lazarus Planet and Dark Crisis, we have seen Power Girl make a return to DC Comics and to Metropolis.

In recent Infinite Frontier, Lazarus Planet and Dark Crisis, we have seen Power Girl make a return to DC Comics and to Metropolis. The relationship between her and Supergirl is… complex. Multiple continuities are involved.

Power Girl, also known as Kara Zor-L and Karen Starr, made her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 in 1976 as the cousin of Superman from Earth-Two, stranded in the main DC Comics universe. Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1985 eliminated Earth-Two, causing her to be retconned as the granddaughter of an Atlantean sorcerer known as Arion, with a number of her own stories now being reassigned as having happened to Supergirl. In 2005, Infinite Crisis restored her status as a refugee from the Krypton of the destroyed Pre-Crisis Earth-Two universe. After the New 52 reboot in 2011, Power Girl's origin was retold as the Supergirl of Earth 2 as part of that series. She then recently returned and has integrated into the current DC Universe alongside Supergirl. But it seems that Metropolic might be too small for the both of them in the upcoming Supergirl Special by Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge for November. With the story Girl Interrupted.

SUPERGIRL SPECIAL #1

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

GIRL INTERRUPTED! After joining the Superman Family and their heroic efforts in Metropolis, Kara thought she had found her place in the world. But there's only room in town for one Supergirl, and Power Girl's sudden reappearance has made her redundant. Her identity and role are both in question as she looks for answers. Will they lead her out of the city or out of this world). Find out as critically acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super) returns to the Maid of Might with the help of Skylar Patridge (Wonder Woman)!

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL variant covers by FRANK CHO and WILL JACK 125 variant cover by RAMON PEREZ 1:50 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN variant cover by WILL JACK ($5.99 US) 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card stock) • ON SALE 10/31/23

