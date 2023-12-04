Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #140, michael keaton, Zur-En-Arrh

Michael Keaton's Batman Has a Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #140 (Spoilers)

The preview of Batman #140 published on Bleeding Cool has a number of Zur-En-Arrhs visiting Batman from across the universe.

Article Summary Batman #140 introduces multiple Zur-En-Arrhs wanting to replace Bruce Wayne.

Zur-En-Arrh was a backup persona for Batman, now seemingly rogue.

A Michael Keaton version of Batman appears as a Zur-En-Arrh in the issue.

Batman #140 is out now, featuring a brutal battle against Joker and Batmen.

The preview of Batman #140 published on Bleeding Cool has a number of Zur-En-Arrhs visiting Batman from across the universe. Demanding that they replace Batman with themselves.

This reprises the final scene from Batman #135, which saw Batman jumping across the multiverse, fighting versions of the Joker, trying to get home, but supposedly leaving versions of his back-up personality Zur-En-Arrh behind him, infecting the Batmen he met like a parasite.

Zur-En-Arrh, originally designed as back up personality in case Brice Wayne's mind was incapacitated, but seems to have had a mind of its own. Creating its own Bat-Cave, creating a robot the equal of Batman, in case Bruce Wayne ever went too far and murdered someone, and now pursuing its own policy of getting rid of the Robins and even Bruce Wayne himself. Which now sees Batman going up against some of those very Zur-En-Arrhs he left behind. Including, it appears, one left behind in a Michael Keaton Batman.

In Batman Returns, Batman throws an acid capsule at Catwoman while she is dangling from her whip. It hurt her, ate through her catsuit and left a nasty scar, seen later when the two of them got down to it.

Very nasty. But are there any other signs that this is the Michael Keaton Batman turned Zur-En-Arrh?

Michael Keaton's Bat Cowl was always a little stiff around the shoulders, was it not? Batman #140 is published by DC Comics tomorrow but is available on Amazon Kindle now, depending on your territory.

BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!