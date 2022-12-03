Michelle Wong Sells Graphic Novel Terminal Hope at Auction for 2026

Two years ago, Michelle Wong of Hongkonger, Drew Tomboy, Goosebumps and The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire posted on Instagram, "Happy new year! If 2020 has taught me anything, it's to not have too many expectations of things beyond my control. My goals this year are simply to make progress and do work that brings me joy". Well the hard work of the past two years has paif off. Michelle Wong has just sold her debut YA graphic novel, Terminal Hope, at auction to Kiara Valdez at First Second. "For fans of Marissa Meyer and Marie Lu, about an orphaned teen who must team up with a rogue android to survive the underbelly of mankind's last remaining sanctuary and thwart city enforcers when he becomes a target for powers he unwillingly received." Terminal Hope will be published by First Second in 2026. Because graphic novels are being scheduked that far in advance now.

Michelle Wong tweeted out the news, saying "It's been announced! My YA graphic novel about a reluctant hero and an android in a floating city at the end of the world will be published by First Second in 2026. Huge thanks to my wonderful agent Thao Le for believing in my stories, and to @dezinpub and First Second for giving this book a home! AND more thank yous than can possibly be expressed to @callmebecks , who mentored me during Pitch Wars and has been an amazing source of advice and support even afterwards, and to @skeletonforrent , who made me believe I was capable of telling stories in the first place."