Midnight Suns #4 Preview: Quality Over Quantity

This week, we take a look at Midnight Suns #4. In this issue, Wolverine takes on a monster with two more appendages than him.

Well, all's well that ends well I guess. Now, before LOLtron comes back online, why not take a look at the preview? I'm sure you won't be disappointed.

Midnight Suns #4

by Ethan Sacks & Luigi Zagaria, cover by David Nakayama

The apocalypse is finally here, and Zoe Laveau's at the center of it all. Agatha Harkness will sacrifice everything, including herself, to stop it. What does Zoe dare risk? There's a terrible secret at the heart of Zoe's vision, a secret that threatens to change the Marvel Universe forever. Meanwhile, the Midnight Suns race across all of time and space to get back in this fight…with a little help from the mysterious new powers granted by their magic-forged extradimensional armor! But if they return, who will be friend and who will be foe?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.68"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620400700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620400700421 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 4 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620400700441 – MIDNIGHT SUNS 4 GAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

