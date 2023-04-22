Midnight Western Theatre & Scout Back Together For July 2023 Solicits Last year, Bleeding Cool reported a parting of ways between Scout Comics and creator Louis Southard over Midnight Western Theatre...

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported a parting of ways between Scout Comics and creator Louis Southard over Midnight Western Theatre, a comic book which had been developed for television by Oren Segal's Management Production Entertainment with Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation. With accusations flying in all directions. Southard stated " Due to a disagreement between myself and Scout Comics, I have decided to step away from the project. That means all related media regarding the IP is on indefinite hiatus until the rights are returned in 2025." Scout CEO Brian Deenan told Bleeding Cool "We regret that Louis has gone down this inexplicable path but the contract will run its legal course. If he wishes to sabotage the TV series, that is his right".

But now, a new Midnight Western Theatre series written by Southard is listed in Scout Comics' July 2023 solicitations, a prequel drawn by Butch K. Mapa. Southard told Bleeding Cool "After some discussions with Scout, we reached a positive resolution, which is a great display of how Scout cares about its creators and books. I'm happy with how everything turned out."

Also from Scout Comics in their July 2023 solicits and solicitations, they are launching Space Outlaw #1 by Marco Fontanili, Mr Easta #1 from Kit Wallis, Death Comes For Toymaker #1 from Dakota Brown and Ryan Cody, Charm City #1 by Josh Eiserike and Scott Van Domelen, Trakovi #1 by Adriean Koleric, Wild Cosmos #1 by Curtis Clow and Mauro Mandalari.

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIAL #1 CVR A JULIANNE GRIEP

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231987

MAY231988 – MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIAL #1 CVR B 10 COPY RAMSTE

(W) Louis Southard (A) Butch K. Mapa (CA) Julianne Griepp

Midnight Western Theatre returns in this daring prequel to the original series! Before the Woman in Black, there was only Ortensia Thomas: a young girl in a wild west filled with threats both supernatural and all too human. With a new cast of characters and her blackclad destiny looming over her, witness Ortensia like you've never seen her before!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SPACE OUTLAW #1 (OF 3) CVR A MARCO FONTANILI

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231993

MAY231994 – SPACE OUTLAW #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY FONTANILI INCV

(W) Marco Fontanili (A / CA) Marco Fontanili

The most dangerous criminal in the solar system-the F-24K prisoner-has escaped from the Maximum Security Prison on Mars. Upon fleeing the facility, he manages to reach planet Earth, where he is intent on resuming his criminal exploits. The prison's wardens, however, send the deadliest of their robots to stop the dangerous villain.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MR EASTA #1 LEGENDARY ED

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231990

(W) Kit Wallis (A / CA) Kit Wallis

The gloriously demented mind of Kit Wallis brings the galactic adventures of the third best assassin in the universe to Scout Comics! Incredible, kinetically charged artwork blasts the blood, mayhem and quirky humor directly through your brain like a high-caliber bullet. In this issue, it's Elvis night at an interstellar backwater bar, but with all due respect to the King, that doesn't stop Mr. Easta. With the help of Frank, his teleportation parasite, who can also transform into any handheld weapon imaginable, it's business as usual. This new "Legendary Edition" format measures 11" x 17".

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DEATH COMES FOR TOYMAKER #1 CVR A BORCADO

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231982

MAY231983 – DEATH COMES FOR TOYMAKER #1 CVR B 10 COPY FONTANILI INCV (NE

(W) Dakota Brown (A) Ryan Cody (CA) Joe Borcado

A Non-Stop title ! Death comes for us all. But for Gil the Toymaker, the visit is a real tragedy. Every year, the holiday gift giver is forced to do the work of Death, carrying a list of ready-to-harvest souls alongside his naughty list and nice list. As the Toymaker reflects on the relationship he's had with Death for several millennia, an associate reveals a scheme that may just put an end to Death's contract (and, perhaps, Death himself).

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BY THE HORNS DARK EARTH #11

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231977

(W) Markisan Naso (A / CA) Jason Muhr

Haru leads an assault on Yun Ma's forces in the Middle Fields as they attempt to destroy the Augernaut. An ocean away in an undersea cavern, Elodie and her friends fight for their lives against a horde of creatures blocking their path to pure magic.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CHARM CITY #1 CVR A PETRUS

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231978

MAY231979 – CHARM CITY #1 CVR B VAN DOMELEN – 4.99

MAY231980 – CHARM CITY #1 CVR C 10 COPY RITCHIE INCV

(W) Josh Eiserike (A) Scott Van Domelen (CA) Hugo Petrus

The Baltimore police are baffled when a Ravens cheerleader is found floating in the Inner Harbor with an arcane symbol carved onto her corpse. And only Alyssia Singer, music blogger at the Baltimore Sun, knows what it means: that a serial killer is targeting Baltimore's underground witching community. Alyssia-an excommunicated witch who no longer uses magic-must decide: take the case and confront her estranged family and long buried demons… or risk more bodies piling up…

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TRAKOVI #1 (OF 5) CVR A DAVE THOMAS

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231998

MAY231999 – TRAKOVI #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY FONTANILI INCV

(W) Adriean Koleric (A) Adriean Koleric (CA) Dave Thomas

A Slovenian thug in Edmonton, Canada, tries to put his criminal past behind him, but there are those who know where the bodies are buried who refuse to allow the dead to rest in peace…

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILD COSMOS #1 CVR A CHUN LO

SCOUT COMICS

MAY232000

MAY232001 – WILD COSMOS #1 CVR B 10 COPY MANDALARI INCV

(W) Curtis Clow (A) Mauro Mandalari (CA) Chun Lo

Captain Cooper and his crew struggle to stay afloat in The Wild Cosmos. But after finding a derelict space station they have a chance at a big score. The Captain makes the call, they're going after the dangerous loot… And he'll have to live with the consequences of that choice.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ACTION TANK GN VOL 01

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231975

(W) Mike Barry (A) Mike Barry

A boy races across the Solar System, piloting a beat-up spaceship and accompanied by his fascinating new friends. Forced to crash-land on Neptune, he's soon dodging lightning cannons, racing hovercrafts, and trying to outsmart a bunch of super-aggressive guys with buckets on their heads, all in the hope of making it back to Earth in time for his Mom's spaghetti carbonara. The second epic chapter in the critically acclaimed Action Tank series, this is a fast-moving, galaxy-spanning adventure about discovery, friendship, and what you're really capable of.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

BANSHEES #4 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231976

(W) Dave Dwonch, Jessica Balboni (A) Riccardo Facinni (CA) Tim Daniel

Emily has joined the sisterhood of ghosts that were murdered by The Lion, an almost supernatural killer who stalked their college campus for years. Can she convince them to escape their dormitory purgatory and seek justice? Sure, but not before a little house party!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT DANTE #2 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231981

(W) J C Barbour (A / CA) Wes Watson

Having finally opened his dream dojo, Keehan gins up publicity through a series of increasingly dangerous martial arts exhibitions. But while it does attract students, it also brings our hero to the attention of a rival dojo's dangerous sensei-Haruki Endo, the dreaded Pit Viper.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS TP

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231984

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Marco Del Forno (CA) Rob Prior

From creators Andy Serkis and Andrew Levitas! 360 CE. The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 24.99

JUNCTION JONES #4

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231985

(W) TC Pescatore (A / CA) Luciano Cruzado

Now that all has been revealed by Corduroy Caramel, Mister Nibs and Junction Jones are left (once again) with a single terrible option if they want to stay alive; breach a Fissure Point Facility located at the heart of Junction Town, commandeer a Jaunt Room and utilize the Time Dislocator Coin.The plan? Hit up the only Dealer left in Junction they can trust, procure a couple counterfeit janitor's badges and sneak in under the radar. To accomplish this they'll need to take a trip into the INbetween: a derelict schism between Junction and the skid row alleys of Earth. Easy-peasy, right? But something smells downright fishy… and if anybody can smell fishy it'd be Mr. Nibs (because he's a cat).

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KITSUNE #5 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231986

(W) Luca Frigerio (A / CA) Emanuele Ercolani

The rebellion threatens to destroy the power of the Daimyo. In addition, it is rumored that the Emperor himself is mobilizing his forces. No one knows who the leader of the revolution is, only his name: The Firefly King. Kitsunichi, still suffering from wounds he suffered at the hands of his son, must now face an assault on the Daimyo's Palace.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIRACLE KINGDOM #3

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231989

(W) Michael David McCarthy (A / CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Billions and billions served! Our angelic auditor Winston Donovan breaks the fourth wall to take televangelist Lester Benny beyond the boundaries of the comic panels in an effort to unmask the truth behind Lester's improbable miracles. However, Winston's audit of Lester's healing powers leads to an unsettling revelation. Meanwhile in Las Vegas, the seeds of seismic events take root as an underground group of unnatural beings who call themselves The Misshapen seek out gifted people that exhibit tremendous luck at the casino tables. While their motives are unclear, we can bet the devil is in the details.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

OSWALD & STAR CHASER #4 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231991

(W) Tommy Kulik, Tyler Villano Maron (A / CA) Tom Hoskisson

To save the Star Lands, Oswald needs to find… an ice book? Danger lurks behind every corner on Toh Yci, the planet of scienteers! Oswald and the Star-Chaser need to be on guard if they want to evade the watchful third eye of King FEK, with danger and secrets infesting this twisted planet. Oh, and watch out for cloud sharks!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231992

(W) Brenton Lengel (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

You've got to hand it to him, The Woodsman knows how to use his head…but maybe he should try bait that is a bit less "severed" and not quite so much of a "twisted, unliving mockery of God and nature." In other news, Rapunzel tries babysitting, Prince Charming picks a fight he can't win, and Snow White keeps her nose in a book like a nerd. All the while The Wolf is at their door! Unless things go exactly right, no one will live to see the dawn!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STABBITY BUNNY TP VOL 02

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231995

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

Stabbity Bunny is an heirloom, passed from mother to daughter, that becomes the protector of Grace, the newest little girl to hold him. There is a supernatural force that has been hunting and killing their family for almost a century and the final confrontation is near. Grace is kidnapped and though she is a resourceful girl, trained in survival, it is the unexpected intervention of her plush bunny, Stabbity, that ultimately saves her. This is just the first move on the endgame planned by the foe that either wants to completely wipe out their bloodline or recruit them. The Lee family has a secret place in the tapestry of our world's destiny and the evil entity wants to control that power or destroy them.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 24.99

TALES OF VULCANIA #2

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231996

(W) Marco Daeron Ventura (A / CA) Matteo Leoni

The unconscious and injured Sydna has been rescued by a mysterious man who gathers the dead from the streets of the capital. In her feverish state, she is tortured with nightmares of her traumatic childhood and other awful events from Vulcania's past. We learn how she obtained her deadly sword and what she plans to do to exact her revenge. But Sydna isn't the only one who is haunted by ghosts…

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THIRD WAVE 99 TP

SCOUT COMICS

MAY231997

(W) James Haick Iii (A) louis XIII

The story behind the controversial late 1990's Florida surf brand begins here! Third Wave 99 follows surf shop owners Rob Cutler and Jack Reed, along with hotheaded teenager Matt Hurley. This popular surf shop doubles as a support group that helps troubled individuals use surfing as a replacement for other negative and self-destructive habits. Matt's temper has not only hampered his promising college baseball career but also acts as a catalyst for events that ultimately cause the brand to disappear entirely. Collecting all four issues!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MALL TP NFT COMMON COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

MAY232002

(W) Don Handfield, James Haick (A) Rafael Loureiro

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire The Mall series (Chapters 1-6)! Suburban Florida, 1985. The Quarterback, the Princess and the Geek all find out they're related when their real father, a low-level Florida crime boss, dies at the hands of the mafia and leaves them each a store inside the local mall. The catch is, the stores are fronts for the mob, and the teens must decide whether to break bad or try to go legit, all while trying to navigate all the high stakes John Hughes-type high school drama of the 1980s.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SOURCE TP NFT COMMON COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

MAY232003

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Leno Carvalho

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire The Source series (Chapters 1-4)! Bennett Miller, a high school teacher in East St. Louis, still lives with his grandmother. One day Bennett is approached after his class by a mysterious old woman, Ms. Putnam, who tells him that magic is real… and he's the one prophesied to return it to humanity. The only problem… it's been outlawed for thousands of years by the ancient Few, a powerful sect who hoard it to prolong their own lives… and will stop at nothing to keep it secret!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STABBITY BUNNY TP VOL 01 NFT COMMON COMIC TAG

SCOUT COMICS

MAY232004

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

Making digital comics collectible! Now individually numbered (1000), Polygon energy efficent NFT Comic Tag! This collectible card also contains a EPUB NFT of the entire Stabbity Bunny Volume One (Chapters 1-6)! Grace Lee, an exceptional seven-year-old, is targeted by the ancient evil that has plagued her family for a century. While on a school field trip, plush rabbit in tow, she is kidnapped. The little girl is in deadly danger, but her plight awakens an unexpected protector, Stabbity Bunny, and the "bad man" is never seen again. Amanda Lee, a former mercenary turned children's book author, calls Magdalena, Grace's grandmother and practitioner of gypsy magic, for help. The last stand against their supernatural foe and his minions has begun.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 19.99

COMIC TAGS COUNTERTOP DISPLAY SPINNER RACK

SCOUT COMICS

MAY232005

This amazing spinner rack displays 8 different COMIC TAGS at once! Each of the 8 spots can hold up to 25 COMIC TAGS! Measurements 4 1/2 inches wide (8 inches wide when pegs are installed) by 14 1/4 inches high.

There will be a variety pack of 8 Comic Tags included with the display.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 49.99

BLACK DEMON TALES #2 (OF 3)

SCOUT COMICS- CHISPA

MAY232006

(W) David Bowles (A) Armando M. Zanker (CA) Diego Martini

CHISPA. When Mexican naval researcher Bella Gonzalez is wounded in an attack by a massive shark, she dedicates herself to destroying it. But can science eradicate something as ancient and supernatural as the Black Demon? Black Demon Tales is an anthology based on the lore of real Mexican fishermen blended with Indigenous beliefs. Now a major motion picture!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99