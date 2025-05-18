Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Cul-De-Sac, hero trade

Mike Carey Returns To Comics In Bad Idea's August 2025 Solicits

Mike Carey returns to comics with Jonathan Wayshak and Cul-De-Sac in Bad Idea August 2025 solicits, with Matt Kindt & David Lapham's Hero Trade

Article Summary Mike Carey returns with Cul-De-Sac #1, a suburban vampire horror from Bad Idea in August 2025.

Special editions include mirror-variant covers, chromium, and a rare CGC Staked Edition for collectors.

Matt Kindt and David Lapham launch The Hero Trade: Project Chimera #1 with innovative tiny comic variants.

Bad Idea’s August 2025 lineup offers horror, superpowers, and collectible cover innovations for fans.

Bad Idea Comics is launching Cul-De-Sac #1 by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak in their August 2025 solicits and solicitations, as Mike Carey comes back to comics, mirror-variant covers, and CGC graded comics with a stake through the slab! And 1:50 tiny variant comic versions of The Hero Trade: Project Chimera #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham.

CUL-DE-SAC #1

On Sale August 6 | 48 PGS, Full Color | $5.99 | T+

Written by Mike Carey | Art and Colors by Jonathan Wayshak | Cover A by Jonathan Wayshak

Cursed Mirror Variant by Tony Fleecs ($5.99): A milestone in comics! Front and back covers create an interactive story experience when viewed in a mirror. Perfect for selfies!

Chromium Cover by Jonathan Wayshak ($9.99): A striking, limited-edition masterpiece with a specialized production process. A guaranteed showstopper!

1:20 Variant by Andrea Sorrentino ($5.99): Cover by Eisner-winning artist of JOKER: KILLER SMILE, GIDEON FALLS.

1:50 Variant by Ramon Villalobos ($5.99): Cover by superstar artist of X-MEN: AGE OF EXTINCTION.

1:100 Variant by Jim Mahfood ($5.99): Cover by artist of SPIDER-MAN, TANK GIRL.

CGC Staked Edition by Jonathan Wayshak: Only 36 exist! A stake punctures the CGC holder and comic, featuring a vampire bite mark. Hand-crafted stakes, Hollywood-grade blood effects, and a 7-month engineering feat. Retailers: Order 500+ copies by June 30 to secure one! Email siena@badideacorp.com.

A NIGHTMARISH NEW VISION IN HORROR! New York Times bestselling writer Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) returns to comics, teaming with visionary fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to unveil a shocking secret: EVERY HOUSE HIDES A SECRET! Nestled in sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman, and Ortega families seem like close-knit neighbors—until Mrs. Kingsley's summer camp-out reveals their parents are vampires, eager to pass on their dark legacy. Now, the kids face a brutal choice: join their parents' awesome powers or live as mortals. But returning home, they find their parents slaughtered by elite vampire hunters—who are now after them! On the run from hunters, police, and a shadowy vampire cabal, the children must unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever.

And then The Hero Trade: Project Chimera #1 by Matt Kindt and David Lapham.

THE HERO TRADE: PROJECT CHIMERA #1

On Sale August 6 | 64 PGS, Black and White | $5.99 | T+

Written by Matt Kindt | Art by David Lapham | Cover A by David Lapham

Cover B by Rob Liefeld ($5.99): By legendary artist of DEADPOOL, YOUNGBLOOD. Interconnected covers!

1:20 Black & White Variant by David Lapham ($5.99): Cover by artist of STRAY BULLETS, DETECTIVE COMICS.

1:50 Tiny Comic Variant by David Lapham ($5.99): The smallest comic ever at one inch, fully readable with magnification. Includes all 64 pages with a connecting cover. Collect #2's Tiny Comic to complete the set!

THE GROUNDBREAKING SERIES RETURNS! Hot on the heels of THE HERO TRADE: HERO FOR SALE TPB, New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and world-renowned artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) deliver a thrilling 64-page epic. At Project Chimera, agents Hank and Ingrid keep twin teens Trey and Trina—possessors of world-destroying powers—locked in a black site, conditioned to believe they can't survive outside. Unleashed only for lethal missions, the twins are unraveling: Trey's a bloodthirsty berserker, Trina's questioning everything, and a mole threatens to collapse the organization. Tangled in duty, deception, and a forbidden affair, Hank and Ingrid risk their lives in the biggest HERO TRADE story yet!

And then in September… Survive!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!