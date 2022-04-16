Mike Del Mundo Is Painting A Todd McFarlane Spawn Mini-Series

Recently I talked to Spawn creator, Todd McFarlane, about the current state of play of his comic book publishing empire. Which, after 2020 and 2021, is a little more of an empire than it used to be. As he moved from publishing one monthly-ish comic book to four, Spawn, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched. And there's more to come, it seems.

Todd McFarlane told me that "I do have three and a half issues completed of a mini-series from Mike Del Mundo that he's painted that is just it's brilliant. I mean it's just spectacular. I have been talking about whether, instead of doing four singles, do I just do it as one 80-pager, because it's basically a singular story that takes place in a few hours. Would the read be better as one big fat one? I don't know we'll get to that point." I suggested that given the profile of Del Mundo on Substack's 3W3M right now, combined with Todd's own, that a hardcover graphic novella of that sort of length might do rather well. "What happens is, he sends you in twenty pages and it's like giving you a drug, I need more of that visual, so give me, give me, give me, give me, give me. I don't know, we'll figure that out but if we did it as a 180-page one-shot, I would try to get as many eyeballs on it as possible. I think it's a very worthy, wonderful sort of job he's done in spite of my writing, I can tell you that there's a subplot in there with The Freak and he does some wonderfully cool stuff with The Freak. I think The Freak deserves a mini-series somewhere down the line because he's just so gnarly and messed up, it's like when you drive by a car crash, you just can't take your eyes off it. I think he's just a heroic car crash."

Also known as Mr. Kulbiczi, The Freak is a psychopath in the Spawn Universe, whose delirium was the result of his ex-wife telling him she didn't want children. He was committed to an asylum but later built himself a mansion in the sewers. Spawn rescues him and is later convinced by The Freak to help him kill Dr DeLorean and avenge the death of his non-existent family, tricking Spawn into murdering The Freak's own therapist. Spawn later kills The Freak and later returns to life as a pawn of hell.

Repeat Eisner-Award-winning Mike Del Mundo, best known for painted comics such as Elektra, Weirdworld, Avengers, Thor and more, has been working on 3W3M with Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston for the last year – but also, it seems, on this unnamed Spawn series yet to be scheduled…