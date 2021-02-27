Mike Mignola, Travis Charest, Bruce Timm Lunchbox Sketches At Auction

You know when you want to get someone's signature but you have nothing on you to sign? Well, San Diego Comic-Con attendee Leigh had an answer to that, she brought blank lunchboxes with her, and a sharpie. And now being auctioned from Heritage Art Auction in the new Heritage Auction 2021 February 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122108. Not only will you get comic book creators and autographs, but something to keep your lunch in as well.

Neal Adams, Mike Mignola, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (2006) What is more novel than to take a lunchbox to San Diego Comic Con to be signed and sketched on by comic artists and pop culture stars? During the early 2000s, a fan did just that! Here is one such lunchbox, with sketches by Neal Adams, Matt Wagner, Bruce Timm, Terry Dodson, Andrew Robinson, Mike Mignola, and Bob Burden. Stain on the Mignola signature, with light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $105.

Bruce Timm, Erik Larsen, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (2007). With sketches by Bruce Timm, Erik Larsen, Ron Lim, Judd Winick, and Steve Oliff. Additional signatures by Mark Evanier and Brian Posehn. Included in the lunchbox is some "swag" collected from the show. Light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $18.

Bill Willingham, Bill Sienkiewicz, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (c. 2008). Here is one such lunchbox, with sketches by Bill Willingham, Rick Geary, Bill Sienkiewicz, Whilce Portacio, Glenn Danzig, and a head sketch by an unidentified artist. Additional signature by actor David Arquette. Included inside are a couple "swag" items from the show, including a Drink & Draw sketch from Bob Burden. Light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $24.

Travis Charest, Tim Smith, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (2009). Here is one such lunchbox, with sketches by Travis Charest, Tim Smith, Kerry Gammill, Sergio Collori, Michael Golden, Steve Silver, and a simple vampire face by an unidentified artist. Additional signature by writer Peter David. Included inside is a "swag" pin from the show. Light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $32.

Adam Hughes, David Petersen, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (2010). Here is one such lunchbox, with sketches by Adam Hughes, David Petersen, and Nate Van Dyke. Additional signatures by Simon Bisley and 2 unknown creators. Included inside are a couple "swag" items from the show. Light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $26.

Terry Moore, Bill Morrison, and others – Lunchbox Sketches Original Art (2008). Here is one such lunchbox, with sketches by Terry Moore, Bill Morrison, Rafael Navarro, Alfonso Azpiri, Vince Locke, Javier Hernandez, Steve Leialoha, and Tim Vigil. Additional signature by artist J. Scott Campbell and an unidentified creator. Included inside is a "swag" from the show. Light wear and in Very Good condition. Currently at $1.