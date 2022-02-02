Mike Pellerito, New EIC of Archie Comics As Riverdale Meets Archie

Mike Pellerito has been working with Archie Comics since 2000 was made Vice President/Managing Editor of Archie Comics in 2007, and then President in 2010, though still working as an editor. He has now been appointed as Editor-in-Chief – which sounds like a demotion, but let's roll with it.

Archie Comics states "Pellerito will oversee the editorial team's work on new short stories for Archie's world-famous 'Jumbo Digest' line of comics, ensure the back catalog is digitized and scanned via partnerships with private collectors and archivists, consult on special projects like the successful KEVIN KELLER CELEBRATION OMNIBUS Kickstarter campaign by artist Dan Parent, and edit new specials in the Archie Comics house style including the upcoming ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE one-shot by Daniel Kibblesmith and Pat & Tim Kennedy. He will work alongside Jamie L. Rotante, Archie's Senior Director of Editorial, who is leading the development of the publisher's new comics and one-shots for the direct market and expanding to new storytelling formats on digital platforms. Pellerito will continue to assist with key members of Archie's sales and business operations as the company seeks to expand its international business and licensing efforts."

Archie Meets Riverdale appears to have the cast of Riverdale meet their comic book counterparts. In a comic book.

ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE ONE-SHOT

Archie's met a lot of people in his over-80 years of existence. Including meeting himself a few times! But now Archie's about to meet someone very unexpected: the Riverdale version of himself! That's right, see what happens when Archie and all his pals'n'gals in his good ol' hometown of Riverdale come face-to-face with their slightly more serious television counterparts in this hilarious one-shot by Emmy-nominated writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Black Panther Vs. Deadpool, Netflix's Inside Job) and fan-favorite Archie artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Jughead: the Hunger, Life with Archie)!

Script: Daniel Kibblesmith

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

CVR A Main Cover: Derek Charm

CVR B Var: Ben Caldwell

On Sale Date: 5/11

32-page, full color comic $3.99 U.S.

Here are their PR comments!

"I am beyond thrilled to name Mike Pellerito as Archie's new Editor-in-Chief and see him step up to this iconic role," explained Archie Comics Publisher/CEO Jon Goldwater. "It's an immensely important position not only at this company but for the American publishing industry at large. There are very few companies that can remain independent for over 80 years while keeping their core business intact—and that's exactly what we've done and will continue to do with Mike leading the charge. I couldn't be prouder to see Mike take over the very exclusive role that began with my father John L. Goldwater, before being passed to his son Richard, and was most recently held by our dear friend Victor Gorelick. The legacy of our company is in the right hands and the best is yet to come!" "Mike has such an affinity for the work of the writers and artists that helped to build Archie's legacy in comics," added Jamie L. Rotante, Archie's senior director of editorial. "While I'll continue to modernize our comics output for the direct market and explore new stories on digital platforms like WEBTOON, it's just as important that we have a steady hand guiding our digest line and classic comics for all-ages. With Mike in charge there, I'm confident that we'll continue to deliver stories that resonate with our die-hard fans and honor the artists that got us here, while also reaching new readers through stories about inclusion, friendship, and the teenage experience." "It's an honor to be named Archie's new Editor-in-Chief, as I worked under our previous E-i-C Victor Gorelick for many years, and grew to cherish the time we had together and our friendship," explained Pellerito. "The Archie Comics characters have always felt like they're living, breathing, people to me, and it's my job to make sure that our fans and readers continue to connect with them and feel the same way, so stepping into this role feels like coming home again, even though I never left! Whether it's your first time reading an Archie Digest that you bought at the grocery store check-out aisle or if you're a die-hard fan picking up the ARCHIE MEETS RIVERDALE crossover from a comic shop, every time you flip open the cover it should feel like you're visiting a group of friends that you've known forever. I'm so grateful to Jon and everyone at Archie for this opportunity to continue to shine a light on the company's legacy and build on what came before as we reach new heights and bring in new readers."