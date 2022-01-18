Mike Schimmel Promoted To Vice President Of Sales At Diamond Comics

Bleeding Cool has only just reported that Josh Hayes has joined as Boom's Vice President of Sales after more than 15 years at Diamond Comic Distributors, during which he led the Diamond Book Distributors business segment, managing sales to book market and specialty customers around the world. He previously led Diamond Book Distributors' ecommerce business development operation, launching strategies for managing relationships with Amazon and online retailers including Target, Walmart, and Costco. And that this followed former Director of Sales Spencer Simpson leaving to become Director Of Sales at DC Comics.

Well, now Diamond Comic Distributors have announced the promotion of Mike Schimmel to Vice President of Sales, replacing Josh Hayes. And that Mike will be responsible for guiding and developing merchandise sales efforts for the company.

"Mike is a key part of our success at Diamond and we are thrilled to promote him to this important, leadership position," said Chuck Parker, President of Diamond Comic Distributors. For now, who knows by the time I have posted this.

Mike joined the Diamond Comic Distributors in 1996 as an Outside Sales Representative and over time Diamond states that he "advanced through progressively more responsible positions within the Sales department. In each role, Mike demonstrated his ability to contribute greatly to the business by developing unique selling opportunities and building key relationships throughout our industry. Mike's business acumen, product knowledge, creativity, and leadership coupled with his passion for our industry make him an extremely valuable member of Diamond's management team."

As I said, it's all well and good, but can folk please stop playing musical chairs with the comics industry when I am trying to write the Top 100 Power List? I'm really all at sixes and sevens. Because right now I don't know who is at six or who is at seven.