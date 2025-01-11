Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: milestone

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #3 Preview: Alva Family Drama

Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #3 hits stores this week, revealing the shocking origin of the Alva family and pitting Angela's resurrected dynasty against Dharma's heroic team.

Article Summary The Shadow Cabinet #3 reveals the epic Alva family origin and battles.

Angela Alva resurrects her brother, threatening Dharma's hero team.

Release date: Jan 15, 2025, with exciting cover art by Denys Cowan.

THE SHOCKING ORIGIN OF THE ALVA FAMILY IS REVEALED! Angela Alva orchestrated the coup of a lifetime–Hardware captured, the Blood Syndicate defeated, and Rocket on the run. And in her most powerful act to date, Angela aims to resurrect her estranged brother–Dr. Edwin Alva! With the Alva dynasty more powerful than ever, is all hope lost? Not if Dharma and the Shadow Cabinet can help it!

MILESTONE UNIVERSE: THE SHADOW CABINET #3

DC Comics

1124DC160

1124DC161 – Milestone Universe: The Shadow Cabinet #3 Nikolas Draper-Ivey Cover – $5.99

(W) Joseph P. Illidge (A) Darryl Banks, Atagun Ilhan (CA) Denys Cowan

THE SHOCKING ORIGIN OF THE ALVA FAMILY IS REVEALED! Angela Alva orchestrated the coup of a lifetime–Hardware captured, the Blood Syndicate defeated, and Rocket on the run. And in her most powerful act to date, Angela aims to resurrect her estranged brother–Dr. Edwin Alva! With the Alva dynasty more powerful than ever, is all hope lost? Not if Dharma and the Shadow Cabinet can help it!

In Shops: 1/15/2025

SRP: $4.99

