Milk Run & Sheldorr The Defender- Scout Comics November 2024 Solicits

Milk Run by Bryan Reheil and Jarret Katz, and Sheldorr The Defender #1 by Todd Kelley and Sergio De Arcos both launch from Scout Comics

Article Summary Scout Comics debuts Milk Run by Bryan Reheil and Jarret Katz this November.

Sheldorr The Defender #1 by Todd Kelley and Sergio De Arcos also launches from Scout Comics.

Explore new releases like Mission Appleseed, Divine Power Made Me, and Dark Untold Strange Detective.

Don't miss exciting series finales and collector packs for popular titles like Charm City and Stabbity Bunny.

Milk Run by Bryan Reheil and Jarret Katz, and a resolicit for Sheldorr The Defender #1 by Todd Kelley and Sergio De Arcos both launch from Scout Comics in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations…

MILK RUN #1

WRITER | BRYAN REHEIL

ARTIST | JARRET KATZ

COVER A | JARRET KATZ

COVER B | LAURA HELSBY

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

Fans of BACK TO THE FUTURE and MINORITY REPORT will love this new 3 issue series! Zack Morgan has a simple life: he works from home, has a nice apartment, loves living in Philadelphia, and can also create a magical portal that lets him travel through time up to ten years into the past. What seemed like a blessing quickly turned into just another part of his mundane life, becoming a way for Zack to save money on groceries by jumping to the past to pick up his milk, eggs, and other necessities. That all changes when a true crime podcast shines a light on a mystery he's wondered about for a long time: an unsolved murder he knows his powers can help solve if he just stopped thinking about himself for once.

MISSION APPLESEED #4

WRITER | LESA MILLER, TRENT MILLER

ARTIST | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE

COVER | DAVID ANTÓN GOMIS PUSTE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

If you like STAR TREK and enjoyed Apple TV's SILO, then you will love MISSION APPLESEED. The Mission to seed the universe with human life moves on after abandoning Alex, Gem and their crew of colonists to occupy a new planet. Aboard the Lifeboat, Goldie comes to terms with being left behind and the realization she will never see Alex again. Raj tries to protect Goldie from the worst consequences of rebelling against the Mission, even while Alex and his crew begin to discover the Mission's elaborate and shocking secret.

SENGI AND TEMBO COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONSTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | GUISEPPE FALCO

ARTIST | GUISEPPE FALCO

COVER | GUISEPPE FALCO

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! The African savannah, a windswept expanse of tall grass, a few all-too-rare trees, overwhelming heat… and more than a few hungry predators. Sengi, the little mouse, finds himself alone after the death of his mother and must learn to survive. Tembo, the old elephant, feels that his life is coming to an end. So he decides to leave his herd to try to reach the "Land without beginning," a mythical place accessible by a secret passage to the west. These two disparate lives, that of the pragmatic mouse and the even-tempered elephant, will collide and join paths.

SHELDORR THE DEFENDER #1

NONSTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | TODD KELLEY

ARTIST | SERGIO DE ARCOS

COVER A | SERGIO DE ARCOS

COVER B | JASON FLOWERS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/13/2024

FOC DATE | 10/7/2024

Sheldorr has been the Defender of his home and family for as long as he can remember. But now it's time for Sheldorr to train a new apprentice puppy and she's a pawful!! It's very possible that the Bestest Boy may have bitten off more than he can chew… Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

BLACK DEMON TALES DESCENT #4 MR

WRITER | DAVID BOWLES, HECTOR RODRÍGUEZ III

ARTIST | CAYETANO VALENZUELA

COVER | ARIEL MEDEL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/13/2024

FOC DATE | 10/7/2024

CHISPA – Right after the events of the film The Black Demon, El Rey is recruited once more by an aging cyborg Bella and Mateo, who has learned how to summon another divine weapon that can defeat the shark. They head to the Revillagigedo Islands, where the Black Demon is attacking wealthy tourists, and call up Zipacna, a 70-foot-long prehistoric crocodile. When the two titans clash, our world is irrevocably changed. Which kaĳu will emerge victorious? And are they the only two giant denizens of the dark?

CHARM CITY #5

RESOLICIT MR

WRITER | JOSH EISERIKE

ARTIST | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

COVER | SCOTT VAN DOMELEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

Our final issue! The Baltimore PD may have a suspect in custody, but only music blogger Alyssia Singer knows the truth: the man they've arrested is NOT the serial killer terrorizing Baltimore's underground witching community. Now, Alyssia will have to save her sister (and possibly her job), confront the killer… and finally face the buried demons from her past… with a twist ending so shocking you'll want to re-read the entire series to see what clues you missed…

CISSY #4

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN, MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

Oversized Issue! Fans of THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA and STUFF OF LEGEND will love this new series! In this issue, Eleven-year-old Gabriel and his LIVING (!) Teddy Bear guides and allies—Brambles and Cissy—have landed in the swamps of the Dark Lands. Regrettably, the companions are in unchartered territory as neither bear has ever been in this region before. They quickly learn that these bogs are filled with dangerous fantastical creatures and a trap left by the Crying Man. Against all odds, the mission to track down and save Maddy must proceed!

CROSS COUNTRY #5

MR

WRITER | BEN PETERSON

ARTIST | JOHN GROSJEAN

COVER | JOHN GROSJEAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

DARK HARBOR – The final issue for Season One of Cross Country! Chuck, Billy, and Klara are trapped under a barrage of bullets from their pursuer–the enigmatic bounty hunter, Clive. Their only chance to get out alive is if someone sacrifices themselves, potentially spelling the end of their cross-country trip, forever! Tighten your belts for Exit Five of Cross Country!

DIVINE POWER MADE ME #5

WRITER | TOM DROGALIS

ARTIST | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER A | FEDERICO GUILLEN

COVER B | FEDERICO GUILLEN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

Virgil and Sahierus begin their adventure! Along their path to the illustrious city of Valgarth, what peculiar monsters and ghastly ghouls will they encounter? With eager anticipation, Virgil is desperate for the chance to meet Minerva, hoping she holds the key to uncovering the whereabouts of his parents. However, an air of uncertainty looms as he ponders whether the city's citizens will accept a boy burdened with a cursed sword.

DARK UNTOLD STRANGE DETECTIVE #2

WRITER | IVAN LACITIGNOLA

ARTIST | FRANCESCO IAQUINTA

COVER | FRANCESCO IAQUINTA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

DARK HARBOR: Detective Zakaria Thompson is taken by surprise and captured by the natives. Here he meets Grey Gull, the chief on the local Indian reservation. Meanwhile, in Duskshore, the series of murders continues—a trail of deaths that convinces Mayor Harris to implement some extreme measures.

FINAL INTERVIEW #2

WRITER | EDWARD NGUYEN BOREY

ARTIST | LOU PETERSON

COVER | LOU PETERSON

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/13/2024

FOC DATE | 10/7/2024

DARK HARBOR: Oversized issue! For fans of SQUID GAMES and THE GAME comes this new five issue horror series! As the bloodbath continues around her, Tori relives the haunted past of her family and her tragic adult friendship with Gretchen Pham, one of LifeWay's many victims. In the present, Tori is a captive of the Red Door, trapped in a locker room re-purposed into a slaughterhouse. Kyle, the Rabbit-masked interviewer, makes Tori "jury" in brutal trials of her fellow captives. Tori makes a desperate gambit, using the terrorists own "Glorious Manifesto" against them, determined to survive the day and pursue her own agenda against LifeWay.

GRANITE STATE PUNK THE COVEN #1 ONE SHOT

WRITER | TRAVIS GIBB

ARTIST | PATRICK BUERMEYER

COVER A | PATRICK BUERMEYER

COVER B | ELIAS GAMBIT MELENDEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/13/2024

FOC DATE | 10/7/2024

Beloved punk rock witch, Zeke, delves deep into his past, revealing more about his twisted childhood with his friends—his coven. Additionally, we explore his family's connection to the infamous 1907 Cocheco Mill Fire, the most devastating fire in Dover, New Hampshire's history.

GREYLOCK #5 RESOLICIT

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER | ATAGUN ILHAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

DARK HARBOR – Now in development for TV! What better way to spend a Tyrsday evening than raiding your enemies house with their husband as a hostage. Greylock, the Darkroots and Mindwitch are prepared to take the fight to Chaal Highflower and her garrison of Battlemages. Mysteries will be revealed, vengeance will be sated, and someone is gonna die. Don't miss this penultimate issue as it is sure to leave you reading on the edge of your seat!

IMPURE COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONSTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | RALF SINGH

ARTIST | HANNES RADKE

COVER | RALF SINGH, HANNES RADKE

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?

JUNIOR COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONSTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | ALEX KMETO, SEAN CALLAHAN

ARTIST | ALEX KMETO

COVER | ALEX KMETO

FULL COLOR | 142 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

IMPURE VOL 2 #1 NONSTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | RALF SINGH

ARTIST | HANNES RADKE

COVER | FOEH

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

For fans of STAR WARS & DUNE, THE IMPURE returns! Nero and Cali find themselves stranded in a place full of wild beasts with no escape. As the mismatched pair struggles for survival, they uncover ancient secrets, encounter unexpected allies, and face a common enemy. In the end, Nero will answer the all-important question: Is his loyalty to the Cluster as unwavering as he had always believed? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

KERPOW #3

WRITER | TOM FYANS

ARTIST | JULIO BRILHA

COVER A | JULIO BRILHA

COVER B | JULIO BRILHA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

For fans of WANTED & KICK-ASS! The stage is set, the curtain rises. Jacob is now ready to take on his father, but he is not alone. Two detectives are closing in on the criminal Kingpin. Can Jacob and Starling get to his father before the police do? And who is this mysterious figure stalking them all from shadows. Get ready for the explosive final showdown.

LOOP #3 MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | RUBEN GIL

COVER | RUBEN GIL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

DARK HARBOR – In this harrowing issue, experience the full horror of the school shooting that claimed Becky's life. Ellie and Becky struggles to reach an exit, trapped by the malevolent force of the shooter's dark will, who makes them relive the events again and again.

RANT CPU #1 ONESHOT

WRITER | KEN KRISTENSEN

ARTIST | M.K. PERKER

COVER A | M.K. PERKER

COVER B | MK PERKER SKELERANTOR GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER C | MK PERKER SKIBIDI RANT GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER D | MK PERKER RANTHANOS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VAR

COVER E | MK PERKER RANT NEO GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

COVER F | MK PERKER RANT JOKER GARBAGE PAIL KIDS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

A new, irreverent comedy series from the team that brought you Todd, the Ugliest Kid on Earth. RANT CPU follows the misadventures of Silicon Valley's next big thing — an A.I. robot created by a hormonal and hyperactive 13-year old and powered by a mysterious energy source of alien origin. RANT CPU features a dysfunctional family struggling to navigate the American Dream whilst facing off against secret agents, Columbian drug cartel refugees, homicidal, seventh grade bullies, self-help gurus, and tobacco executives! Coming Soon, RANT CPU'S video game, NO ONE IS SAFE!



ROGUES #5

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | PABLO COLLAR

COVER | PABLO COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

In the thrilling finale of "Rogues: The Shadow Over Gerada," Bram and Weasel confront the sinister Ech-Pi-El on the eerie island of R'lyeh. With the fate of our world hanging in the balance, the Sleeper in the Depths is on the verge of awakening. Don't miss this epic showdown of heroism and cosmic horror! No chickens involved this time!

RED XMAS COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP NONSTOP MR

WRITER | CLAY ADAMS, ALEXANDRE O. PHILIPPE

ARTIST | FABIO RAMACCI

COVER | FABIO RAMACCI

FULL COLOR | 168 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Just in time for the holiday season! When Mrs. Claus dies in a tragic toy accident, Santa vows to make all those little brats pay! But when his rampage kicks off at the home of FBI agent Ellie Tewksberry, he's messed with the wrong lady. Mama Bear will travel to the ends of the earth to save her son—even if it means teaming up with the Easter Bunny, the American Santa Society (A.S.S.), and her wannabe-elf ex- husband. This December, Santa must die!

SIDNEY HAMMER #2

WRITER | MASSACRE

ARTIST | MASSACRE

COVER | MASSACRE

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024

FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

Oversized magazine edition! Get ready for a spine-chilling horror special with Sidney Hammer! The fearless journalist who investigates and exposes monsters in her newspaper is back, smashing demons, witches, Hands of Glory, and even more demons with her trusty hammer. This oversized, 44-page magazine issue is packed with supernatural thrills and gore-y battles you won't want to miss!

SOULSTREAM COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONESTOP RESOLICIT

WRITER | SAIDA WOOLF

ARTIST | SAIDA WOOLF

COVER | SAIDA WOOLF

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

STANLEY THE SNOWMAN COLLECTORS PACK ISSUE 1 AND COMPLETE TP NONSTOP

WRITER | AUSTIN JANOWSKY

ARTIST | JUAN PABLO MONTENEGRO MARTIAL

COVER | JUAN PABLO MONTENEGRO MARTIAL

FULL COLOR | 128 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Jenny Rose is a bit of a loner. She's not into dolls, the latest cell phones, or coolest games. She loves spending time with her family and learning about their traditions from her grandfather. He passes onto her a secret ritual that only one family member in a generation can do, bringing Stanley the Snowman to life! Stanley is a magical snowman, the embodiment of the holiday spirit and their family history. After months of preparation, the night finally arrives for 'Operation Stanley', but things don't go exactly as planned! Her family decides to travel to Florida for the holidays and leave Stanley the behind! Jenny and Stanley activate Operation 'Save the Holidays' to do whatever they can to keep their holiday traditions alive, even if Stanley the Snowman must travel to Florida to do so!

STABBITY BUNNY VOL 1

SCOUT LEGACY COLLECTORS

PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

NONSTOP

WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA

ARTIST | DWAYNE BIDDIX

COVER | DWAYNE BIDDIX

FULL COLOR | 248 PAGES | $24.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/13/2024

FOC DATE | 10/7/2024

A Scout Legacy collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Grace Lee, an exceptional seven-year- old, is targeted by the ancient evil that has plagued her family for a century. While on a school field trip, plush rabbit in tow, she is kidnapped. The little girl is in deadly danger, but her plight awakens an unexpected protector, Stabbity Bunny, and the "bad man" is never seen again. Amanda Lee, a former mercenary turned children's book author, finds and brings her daughter home. Fearing this is just the beginning, Amanda calls Magdalena, Grace's grandmother and practitioner of gypsy magic, for help. The last stand against their supernatural foe and his minions has begun.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #4

RESOLICIT MR

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER | CARLOS LÓPEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

DARK HARBOR: After stapling pig masks to their faces, Reggie has to hunt down his long-time crush and her family. Coming of age is hard when you're a werewolf. The Hills Have Eyes by way of Ginger Snaps! In this issue, Reggie isn't the only one whose life has changed tonight. Abigail has watched her entire family get slaughtered. And she's finally ready to prove this little piggy has teeth. Unfortunately, another hunter slips into the fray.

THIRTEEN ORIGINS CONEJA #1 ONESHOT

WRITER | KEVIN GARCIA

ARTIST | MARTHA ORTIZ

COVER | MARTHA ORTIZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/20/2024

FOC DATE | 10/14/2024

CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Cinthia "Cindy" Orejuela takes to her chispa powers like a rabbit to a warren when she receives them at eighteen. She firmly believes that as long as no one's been hurt yet, anyone can turn back and do the right thing—and she proves it by serving her community, preventing crime, and helping others. However, when a proper villain begins terrorizing Houston and murdering innocent civilians, Cindy must realize that not every problem that needs a chispa is a cat stuck in a tree…



TRAVELERS GUIDE TO FLORGORIA

COMPLETE SET COLLECTORS PACK

RESOLICIT

WRITER | SAM MOORE

ARTIST | SAM MOORE

COVER | SAM MOORE

FULL COLOR | 245 PAGES | $39.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all three issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, TRAVELER'S GUIDE TO FLOGORIA! HITCHERHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GALAXY meets CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY with a hint of STARGATE! After a freak work accident involving a fishing boat, a supposedly non-existent sea creature, and an interdimensional gateway, anxiety-addled Harry Blandford finds himself stranded on the far-off world of Flogoria. Can he survive long enough to find a way back home? Flogoria shocks Harry out of his comfort zone. He can no longer just blend in with the crowd. He's exotic, a weirdo, an actual alien! The peo- ple he interacts with aren't just passing acquaintances. His foes are trying to hunt him down, and his allies see him as their only hope. Whether they're friends or enemies, Harry has become a key part of their lives.

TRAKOVI COMPLETE SET

COLLECTORS PACK

RESOLICIT MR

WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC, DAVE THOMAS

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/6/2024

FOC DATE | 9/30/2024

This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes all five issues (bagged and boarded) of the hit Scout series, TRAKOVI! A Slovenian thug in Edmonton, Canada, tries to put his criminal past behind him, but there are those who know where the bodies are buried who refuse to allow the dead to rest in peace… Allocations may apply.



VEIL #2

RESOLICIT MR

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER A | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER B | PABLO M. COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/27/2024 FOC DATE | 10/21/2024

Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their horror masterpiece! She has returned to Greenville. Chris Luna, haunted by her own past, navigates the city's shadows. Ghostly echoes surround her, each whisper carrying the weight of the bygone days. Darkness stirs, unseen forces awaken. Brace yourself for a scary tale where Chris confronts both her demons and the restless spirits that dwell within the city's depths.

