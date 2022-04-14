Mina Murray in The Firelight Apprentice Graphic Novel by Bree Paulsen

The Firelight Apprentice in the new middle-grade graphic novel by Bree Paulsen, creator of Garlic And The Vampire. The Firelight Apprentice is about a girl whose older sister hesitantly allows her to take an apprenticeship with a duo of magicians to help her control her own magic, until rumours of a dangerous lich begin to run through the town. The second book, Dracula, is a YA retelling from the perspective of Mina Murray, Bram Stoker's oft-overlooked heroine.

Bree Paulsen lives in Southern California and studied animation at Laguna College of Art of Design. She has illustrated children's books for Xist Publishing and has been creating the webcomic Patrik the Vampire since 2012. Bree's sequel to Garlic And The Vampire, Garlic & The Witch will be published this autumn from HarperCollins.



Bree tweeted out the news saying "FINALLY! I CAN SCREAM ABOUT THIS!!!! I am so so excited to continue working with @rosemaryhb and all the lovely people at @HarperCollins !!! Big thank to @BrittSiess for just EVERYTHING! The Firelight Apprentice is a story I've had for a long, long time, based on a dream I had back in high school. I am very excited to finally bring this story and its characters to life!!! And if you've been following me for awhile, you know how flipping ecstatic I am to FINALLY adapt Dracula and give Mina and Lucy the justice they deserves!!!!"

Rosemary Brosnan at Quill Tree has bought The Firelight Apprentice in a two-book deal, and the first book is set for 2024. Bree Paulsen's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management did the deal for world rights.

Quill Tree was launched in January 2020, with picture books by Michael Chabon and Neil Gaiman, a graphic novel by Jerry Craft, a middle-grade novel by Saadia Faruqi, and YA novels by Z Brewer, Jessie Ann Foley, Anica Mrose Rissi, Neal Shusterman, and Nina Varela.