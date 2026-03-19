Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Andy Warhol, blind bags, charles manson, David Rubin, Fabio Moon, jeff lemire, Jenna Cha, Jesse Lonergan, jh williams iii, lee harvey oswald, matt kindt, mind mgmt, Patty Hearst, richard nixon

Mind MGMT #1 Blind Bags With Jeff Lemire, Charles Manson & Andy Warhol

Mind MGMT #1 Blind Bags by Jeff Lemire, Andy Warhol, Lee Harvey Oswald, Patty Hearst, Charles Manson, JH Williams III and Richard Nixon

Article Summary Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 launches with "Operation: Blind Bag" featuring rare variant editions

Hyper-rare covers include Lee Harvey Oswald, Charles Manson, Patty Hearst, and Richard Nixon art

No ratio variants inside bags; fixed print runs for all exclusive covers ensure true rarity

Blind bags offer artist variants, "error" printings, chase foils, and a secret non-existent cover

Last month, Oni Press' multimillion-dollar adaptation of the animated series Murder Drones set eBay alight with copies of the first issue fetching many multiples of cover price online. Yesterday, Oni's newest series – Dead Teenagers #1 by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Caitlin Yarsky – kept the post-D'Orc and White Sky trendline chugging along too, as aftermarket copies spiked just shy of $20 for standard shelf covers and up to $50 for the first issue's 1:20 variant.

Not to content to let ordinary, everyday speculator fervor carry its next big project, however, Oni is pulling out the big guns for the launch of Matt Kindt's Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 in June with an initiative called "Operation: Blind Bag" that will see Oni throw its hat into the blind bag ring alongside DC Comics' Batman, Skybound's Invincible: Battle Beast, and Mark Spears' Monsters.

Featuring "15 exclusive, chase, or rare variant covers spanning four distinct subsets" contained in a "fin-sealed, metallic silver" bag, Operation: Blind Bag hits stands alongside the standard edition of Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 (itself featuring a die-cut cover by Kindt) on June 24th and will feature new exclusive, cardstock variant covers by Jenna Cha (The Sickness), Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth), Jesse Lonergan (Drome), Fabio Moon (Archie), and David Rubín (Black Hammer) … alongside chase foil covers, "error editions" of Matt Kindt's own die-cut cover in 3-D, Korean characters, and more, and, lastly, "hyper-rare" contributions limited to 100 copies or less from 20th century, conspiracy-plagued figures like Lee Harvey Oswald, Charles Manson, Patty Hearst, Richard Nixon and more as visualized by artist and designer Scott Sugiuchi. Notably, Oni's PR also states that one cover advertised within the bag "is a hallucination and will never actually exist. Sorry, and thank you for playing!" Let's see how the completists like that, shall we?

What's more, Oni's Mind MGMT blind bag program doesn't feature "ratio variants" inside of the bags themselves. Instead each limited cover has a set print run all its own, meaning its total number of copies will be fixed once and for all time regardless of total orders. The standard non-blind bag edition of the first issue – with shelf covers Kindt and Promethea's JH Williams III – will instead feature a 1:100 variant by Patricia Martin (Transformers) and a 1:250 Kindt original art sketch cover, featuring hand-drawn art by Matt Kindt unique to each cover. In total, this might be one of the weirdest, most ambitious publishing programs since the blind bag fervor of the past year began … Not too unlike Matt Kindt's seminal Mind MGMT series itself, which has found its new home at Oni under Kindt's Flux House imprint after departing Dark Horse Comics last year. Matt Kindt's Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 goes on sale June 24th with final orders due extra early on April 27th. Here's a complete recap of what will be featured inside the first issue's "Operation: Blind Bag":

ARTIST VARIANT SUBSET

A curated line of artistic interpretations heralding Mind MGMT's return, featuring Jenna Cha (The Sickness), Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer), Jesse Lonergan (Drome, Man's Best), Fábio Moon (Archie, Daytripper), and David Rubín (Black Hammer, EC's Cruel Universe). NOTE: These covers will be evenly divided across the print run once all rare and chase subset covers have been accounted for.

"ERROR" EDITIONS BY MATT KINDT SUBSET

In the process of manufacturing and distributing Matt Kindt's open-order, die-cut cover for MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, it appears that some unfortunate errors accidentally made their way into the blind bagging process, including Korean import and 3-D versions never intended for commercial distribution.

CHASE FOIL SUBSET

Limited edition variants of Jesse Lonergan (Drome, Man's Best) and J.H. Williams III (Promethea, Batwoman) cover art, reproduced without trade dress on foil stock.

HYPER-RARE "U.S.S.A." VARIANT SUBSET

Featuring guest starring roles from Lee Harvey Oswald, Patty Hearst, Charles Manson, Richard Nixon, the command module of Apollo 11, and more, this hyper-rare variant subset consists of six covers unearthing America's secret history of mind control and information warfare across the 20th Century, as rendered by artist and designer Scott Suguichi (Estrus: Shovelin' the @#$% Since '97).

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