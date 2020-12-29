Minions: Sports Returns To Titan Comics March 2021 Solicitations

Minions: Sports was to have been published much earlier in the year, until a certain pandemic took hold. It's now back on track from Titan Comics for March 2021 – as well as plenty of Blader runner, Doctor Who, Rivers Of London and more in their full solicitations.

TV/FILM

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #4

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale March 10, 2021

Cover Artists: PEACH MOMOKO (CVR A), SYD MEAD (CVR B), CHRISTOPHER MITTEN (CVR C), COSPLAY COVER (CVR D) Following the dramatic events of the first arc, BLADE RUNNER 2029 sees an emotionally changed Ash back with the LAPD's Blade Runner division and once again on the streets hunting renegade Replicants. She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation.

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #2

Writers: K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, Mike Johnson

Artist: Fernando Dagnino

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale March 24, 2021

COVER ARTISTS: ANGEL HERNANDEZ (CVR A), PEACH MOMOKO (CVR B), FERNANDO DAGNINO (CVR C), ROBERT HACK (CVR D) LOS ANGELES: 2009 UNCOVER THE STORY BEHIND THE FIRST BLADE RUNNERS! A TYRELL CORPORATION SCIENTIST IS DEAD – the victim of an apparent suicide. But when LAPD Detective CAL MOREAU is called in to investigate, he uncovers secret documents revealing a new kind of Replicant and a conspiracy that could change the world. FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM with K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods) and with co-writer MIKE JOHNSON (Blade Runner 2019).

DOCTOR WHO: ALTERNATING CURRENT

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

FC • 112pp • $16.99

On Sale May 26, 2021

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of iconic 70s TV Villain! After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London, the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by both the Skithra and the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils! Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance! Collects Doctor Who Comics #1-4

MINIONS: SPORTS #1

Writer: Stephane Lapuss'

Artist: Renaud Collin

FC • 28pp • $3.99

On Sale March 3, 2021

Ahead of their next cinematic outing Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 17th 2021, the Minions are are back to causing mischief, this time taking on their toughest challenge yet… SPORT! The Minions are beloved the world over, with 34m Facebook followers, 1.3m Instagram followers, 300k Twitter followers, and over 60,000 comic book sales in the US alone!

SNOWPIERCER PREQUEL 1 EXTINCTION SC

Writers: Matz

Artist: Jean-Marc Rochette

HC • FC • 96pp • $16.99

On Sale March 16, 2021

New edition to the critically acclaimed Snowpiercer series featuring brand new cover from the TV series STARRING DAVEED DIGGS & JENNIFER CONNELLY! Set before the extinction event that caused the new ice age in which the Snowpiercer travels perpetually around the globe, witness the terrifying events that led to the need for and creation of the eponymous train.

CREATOR-OWNED

OSCAR MARTIN'S SOLO VOL.2

Writer/Artist: Oscar Martin

HC • FC • 88pp • $16.99

On Sale June 8, 2021

Warner Bros Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Oscar Martin, creates a unique dystopian world of chaos, where every day is a fight to survive. Warner Bros Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Oscar Martin – the renowned writer and artist behind Tom and Jerry comics – brings his own imaginative take on a dystopian world of anthropomorphic animals in this breath-taking sequel to the hit graphic novel, Solo: Survivors of Chaos

RIVERS OF LONDON BODY WORKS DELUXE WRITERS' EDITION

Writers: Ben Aaronovitch and Andrew Cartmel

Artist: Lee Sullivan

HC • FC • 256pp • $29.99

On Sale June 1, 2021

CSI meets Harry Potter in this fantastic DELUXE WRITERS' EDITION graphic novel from Ben Aaronovitch, writer of the bestselling Rivers of London supernatural police procedural crime novel series! This Deluxe Writers' Edition presents the full script of the graphic novel along with the unlettered, full-color artwork, allowing the reader to read the original script and see the artwork side-by-side. Collects Rivers of London Body Works #1-4.

MAGAZINES

STAR TREK MAGAZINE #80

SC • FC • 84pp • $9.99

On Sale March 16, 2021

We look back at Trek's proud history of inclusivity, and forward to the franchise's bold future. Besides star interviews, we'll be exploring how Trek fandom has responded to and embraced the various shows' diversity, and how successive cast and crew have been an inspiration to the LGBTQIA+ community.

STAR WARS INSIDER #201

SC • FC • 84pp • $9.99

On Sale March 16, 2021

FEATURES AN ALL-NEW STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC STORY BY CAVAN SCOTT! MATT LANTER – STAR WARS: The Clone Wars' Anakin Skywalker talks about his portrayal of the ill-fated Jedi. STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN – An essential guide to Seasons One and Two, packed with facts and trivia PLUS MUCH MORE!

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: GUIDE TO SEASON 1

SC • FC • 96pp • $14.99

On Sale March 16, 2021

A book dedicated to the first season of the successful hit live action series The Mandalorian, streaming on Disney+, featuring character files, plots, settings, and behind-the-scenes content. Also available in Hardcover:

HC • FC • 100pp • $19.99

On Sale March 16, 2021

STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA

SC • FC •148 pp • $19.99

On Sale May 5, 2021

OFFICIAL MAGAZINE TO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA! A brand-new collector's edition focusing on the films that form Star Wars: The Skywalker saga, from THE PHANTOM MENACE to THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. INCLUDES A RANGE OF INTERVIEWS AND FEATURES FROM MORE THAN 40 YEARS OF STAR WARS MOVIE-MAKING! Also available in Hardcover:

HC • FC • 176pp • $29.99

On Sale May 5, 2021

ART BOOKS AND NOVELS

FIREFLY; ARTBOOK

HC • 192pp • $39.99

On Sale March 24, 2021

An original glossy coffee table book bursting with brand new and exclusive art, includes over 120 pieces by professional artists, illustrators, concept artists, comics artists and graphic designers.

FIREFLY: LIFE SIGNS

HC • 336pp • $24.95

On Sale March 17, 2021

The fifth original novel tying into the critically acclaimed and much-missed Firefly series from creator Joss Whedon.

SAURIAN: A FIELD GUIDE TO HELL CREEK

Writer: Tom Parker

HC • SC • 176pp • $39.95

On Sale March 31, 2021

A gorgeous, scientifically up-to-date exploration of the prehistoric world, written and illustrated by leading palaeontologists. Based on the critically-acclaimed survival-simulation video game Saurian, the most accurate dinosaur simulation to date.

