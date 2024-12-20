Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: DSTLRY, Mirka Andolfo

Mirka Andolfo, Chuck Austen, Patrick Olliffe at Dstlry in March 2025

Mirka Andolfo's Midnight Airlines #1, and Chuck Austen and Patrick Olliffe's Defiant #1 launch in Dstlry's March 2025 solicitations

MIDNIGHT AIRLINES #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251126

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

NEW DSTLRY SERIES DEBUT from international sensation Mirka Andolfo (BLASFAMOUS, Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika)!

MIDNIGHT AIRLINES sweeps readers into a dark, erotic, and suspenseful adventure where vampires glide through luxury's shadows. Dave, a jaded airport desk clerk, stumbles upon Midnight Airlines-a clandestine, high-end air carrier catering exclusively to bloodsucking elites. When Dave's curiosity lands him on a flight filled with these deadly, charismatic passengers, he's thrust into a brutal game of survival within this hidden society. Amid opulent, eerie surroundings, he reunites with his long-lost sister, Claire-now ensnared in the vampire underworld. Together, they fight to escape, navigating ancient vampire laws, supernatural foes, and enigmatic figures.

With its blend of dark humor, suspense, and visceral horror, MIDNIGHT AIRLINES channels the blood-soaked terror of Midnight Mass and the airborne edge-of-your-seat tension of Hijack. Mirka Andolfo's trademark mastery of complex characters and kinetic, high-stakes storytelling delivers a fresh, sophisticated take on the vampire genre-ideal for readers craving psychological thrillers laced with supernatural intrigue.

For fans of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, CON AIR, and INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE.

For fans of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, CON AIR, and INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

DEFIANT #1 CVR A OLLIFFE (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251132

(W) Chuck Austen (A / CA) Patrick Olliffe

NEW DSTLRY SCIENCE-FICTION DEBUT FROM CHUCK AUSTEN (Edgeworld, X-Men, Superman) and prolific Marvel and DC artist PATRICK OLLIFFE!

On his final mission, Sandusky returns to the stars to reclaim his son Devon's body and uncover the truth surrounding his death. Light years from home, among a cascade of twisted metal, Sandusky finds Devon – his body entombed in the remains of his ship, The Defiant-lost in a massive battle that sparked an intergalactic war. But nothing is what it seems, as Sandusky digs deeper, he and his allies are drawn into a galaxy-spanning mystery, one that holds secrets far darker and more complex than anticipated.

For fans of DUNE, FIRELY, and ANDOR.

For fans of DUNE, FIRELY, and ANDOR.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

YOU WONT FEEL A THING #2 CVR A JOCK (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251138

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Jock

The hit crime thriller continues! Modern comic writing legend Scott Snyder (Batman, WHITE BOAT) reunites with iconic horror artist Jock (Wytches, GONE) to tell the story of an ailing detective's past come back to haunt him…

After the harrowing murder of someone close to him, detective John Reader is more convinced than ever that there's a serial killer loose in his retirement community. But as his dementia worsens, it's getting harder for him to separate fact from fiction…and that disparity might just make him the next victim!

For fans of ZODIAC, MEMENTO, & TRUE DETECTIVE.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of ZODIAC, MEMENTO, & TRUE DETECTIVE.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

CITY BENEATH HER FEET #3 CVR A CHARRETIER (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251144

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

James Tynion IV (SPECTREGRAPH, Something is Killing the Children) and Elsa Charretier's (Room Service, Love Everlasting) bloody action/thriller love letter to New York City concludes!

Behind every love story is a tragedy, and this tale is no different… Chased into the city's underbelly with Liz hot on her trail, Zara must use everything she's learned about the secret world of assassins to find a way to survive — and bring Jasper's killers to justice.

For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.

For fans of STRANGERS IN PARADISE, KILL BILL, and MR. AND MRS. SMITH.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

ENDEAVOUR #2 CVR A LAMING (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251150

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Marc Laming

THE HIT DSTLRY SERIES CONTINUES from Stephanie Phillips, the acclaimed writer of LIFE, Harley Quinn and Grim and Marc Laming, amazing artist of Star Wars, Red Sonja and more!

The seven stranded children are now truly alone aboard the drifting Endeavour, with no adults left to guide them and a storm closing in. As hunger and fear take hold, alliances start to form as each child struggles to maintain control over an increasingly lawless world. In the face of isolation and the vast unknown, the line between friend and foe blurs, and the desperate search for survival begins to tear them apart.

For fans of LORD OF THE FLIES and YELLOWJACKETS.

For fans of LORD OF THE FLIES and YELLOWJACKETS.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

WARM FUSION #3 CVR A PONTICELLI (MR)

DSTLRY MEDIA

JAN251155

(W) Scott Hoffman (A / CA) Alberto Ponticelli

Writer Scott Hoffman of Scissor Sisters (Nostalgia, Wag) teams up with artist Alberto Ponticelli (Frankenstein: Agent of SHADE, Goodnight Paradise, Orc Island) for a sci-fi/horror mystery that pushes the limits of the grotesque.

In a smoldering finale, Vin recruits an army of the maligned to confront her

enemy just as Prophetiq prepares to present its new product to the unsuspecting public. Meanwhile Nicholas and Mr. Barnaby scramble to complete their plan as their grotesque creation returns to his makers and the series comes to its violent conclusion.

For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP.

Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference.

For fans of VIDEODROME, THE THING, and ROBOCOP.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MISSIONARY HC

DSTLRY MEDIA

JUL247633

(W) Ryan Stegman (A / CA) Jason Howard

Writer Ryan Stegman (VENOM, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, X-MEN, VANISH) and artist Jason Howard (BATMAN, TREES, BIG GIRLS, THE ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN) team up to create THE MISSIONARY, a horror comic for the ages.

Bryce Hunter is a devoutly religious man whose faith is shattered when he catches his wife being…Intimate with an Elder from his church. This harrowing event sends Bryce spiraling into the hands of a demonic entity named Uvydus.

Instead of rejecting possession, Bryce ACCEPTS Uvydus. Bryce wants to learn to be "bad" and Uvydus wants to be "less than completely evil." But before Bryce can use this new partnership to finally live a little, the world's greatest Exorcist sees Bryce as his greatest challenge. But that's not even the worst of it as a murderous group of demons breaks free from Hell and threatens to re-shape earth into a kingdom over which they rule!

The combination of Bryce and Uvydus allows Bryce to manifest demonic powers to fight both the EVIL and GOOD forces who want him destroyed. The fate of eternity hangs in the balance as Bryce and Uvydus must fight to not just survive but reconcile their opposite natures and becomeTHE MISSIONARY.

An action-packed story featuring demons, gun battles, and a blasphemous friendship that will drag you straight to hell.

The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three-issue series.

For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST.

Cover art not final.

In Shops: May 14, 2025

MISSIONARY HC DM EXC VAR

